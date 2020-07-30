Redmi 9 Prime is now confirmed to launch in India on August 4, not the Redmi 9. This new device was confirmed via a teaser video posted by Xiaomi on its YouTube channel and social handles. Previous teasers led many to speculate that the Redmi 9 is launching in the Indian market during the Amazon Prime Day sale, however it appears that's not going to be the case. The teaser video confirms that Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 9 Prime in India. The Redmi 9 Prime could be a tweaked version of the Redmi 9 model launched in China last month.

Redmi 9 Prime India launch, expected price, sale, more

In its latest teaser video, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 9 Prime is launching in India next week. The Redmi 9 was previously speculated to launch in the Indian market, based on the cryptic teasers put up on Mi.com and Amazon.in, but the fresh teaser video puts an end to all rumours. The next Redmi device from the Chinese giant will be the Redmi 9 Prime, not the Redmi 9. The launch event is set to begin at 12 (noon) on August 4. The new teaser video not only confirms the name of the phone, but also teases it to have a large battery and a strong build.

This new Redmi 9 Prime model could just be a tweaked variant of Redmi 9 phone launched in China earlier, or it could sport completely different specifications. Xiaomi could also launch the Redmi 9 alongside the Redmi 9 Prime in India at the launch event; however this is pure speculation from our end. There is little clarity on details of the Redmi 9 Prime, and for now, the company has only teased the phone to come with a waterdrop-style notch, which is what the Redmi 9 also comes with.

As mentioned in our previous report, Xiaomi is already taking registrations of interest for the Redmi 9 Prime on Mi.com and Amazon India both. Terms like ‘prime quality', ‘prime time battery', ‘prime time design', ‘prime time camera', and ‘prime time gaming' have been used to describe the Redmi 9 Prime.

A separate fresh teaser also suggests that the Redmi 9 Prime phone may be splash-proof and come with a P2i nano coating. Because the Redmi 9 Prime is listed to be part of the ‘Prime Day launches' series, sales of the device could begin on August 6 or August 7 (the days of the Amazon Prime Day sale), even though the launch is on August 4.

If the Redmi 9 Prime is indeed a tweaked model of the Redmi 9 launched in China last month, then it should be priced around the same range starting at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,500).

