Redmi 9 Specifications, Price Appear on E-Retailer Website Ahead of Launch

Redmi 9 is listed on Lazada in Philippines in two configurations – 3GB + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 June 2020 16:17 IST
Redmi 9 is listed to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 is said to come with 5,020mAh battery
  • The phone is on sale in three colour options – Green, Purple, Grey
  • Redmi 9 is seen with a waterdrop-style notch and quad rear cameras

Redmi 9 has been listed by e-retailer Lazada in Philippines ahead of its rumoured official launch. The listing tips pretty much everything that you need to know about the phone, including full specifications, price, and colour options. As per the listing, Xiaomi Redmi 9 will come with a quad camera setup at the back, waterdrop-style notch, and rear fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the Redmi 9 is listed to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and there is a large 5,020mAh battery keeping the lights on.

Redmi 9 price, sale details

The Redmi 9 is listed on Lazada in two configurations – the 3GB + 32GB at PHP 6,990 (roughly Rs. 10,500) and 4GB + 64GB at PHP 7,490 (roughly Rs. 11,300). The phone is already on sale on the Lazada website in three colour options – Grey, Purple, and Green. The 64GB variant in Purple is strangely priced at PHP 9999 (roughly Rs. 15,100).

Notably, Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the phone, so take these prices with a pinch of salt.

Redmi 9 specifications

As mentioned, Lazada has tipped full specifications of the Redmi 9. According to the listing, the dual-SIM Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with waterdrop-style notch. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 64GB. The phone is also stated to come with a dedicated microSD card slot for further expansion of storage.

redmi 9 lazada Redmi 9

Redmi 9 is listed to be powered by the Helio G80 SoC
Photo Credit: Lazada

The Redmi 9 is tipped to have a quad camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118 degree field of view. There is also a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone is listed to offer an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Additionally, the phone will reportedly come with 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is touted to offer 34 hours of calling, 19 hours of video playback, and 171 hours of music playback. The phone is tipped to come with AI Face Unlock, alongside a rear fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the connectivity options are listed to include 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 9, Redmi 9 price, Redmi 9 Specifications, Redmi 9 Launch, Redmi 9 SAle, Redmi, Xiaomi
