Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 has launched in two storage configurations – 3GB + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 June 2020 18:48 IST
Redmi 9 will be up for pre-orders beginning June 15

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 comes at an introductory price starting at EUR 139
  • Redmi 9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor
  • The phone will go on sale on June 18 in Spain

Redmi 9 has been unveiled as the latest smartphone offering from the Chinese company. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and packs large 5,020mAh battery. There is a quad camera setup at the back with three image sensors sitting in one vertical line at the top centre and one image sensor sits on the side with an LED flash. The Redmi 9 has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera and rear fingerprint sensor sits right below the back camera sensors.

Redmi 9 price, sale, offers

The Redmi 9 has been introduced in Spain, and it is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for the 3GB + 32GB storage option. There is also a 4GB + 64GB storage option that is priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,300). Pre-orders for the Redmi phone will begin on June 15, and during the pre-orders phase, the phone will be made available at an introductory price of EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 11,900) and EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 14,500) for 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variant, respectively. The phone will go on sale in Spain on June 18 via online and offline retailers. This includes Mi.com, Mi stores, Amazon, Carrefour, Worten, Alcampo, Phone House, and others. The Redmi 9 has been made available in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green colour options.

Redmi 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with waterdrop-style notch, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 400nits brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the 2GHz MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, paired with Mali-G52 GPU, and up to 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 64GB, with the option to expand it further using the dedicated microSD card slot.

The Redmi 9 has a quad camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 118 degree field of view. There is also a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Rear camera features include Kaleidoscope, ultra-wide-angle mode, macro mode, portrait mode, and supports 1080p at 30fps. Up front, the phone is listed to offer an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 77.8 degree field of view. Front camera features include palm shutter, portrait mode, HDR, screen flash, self-timer, and more.

Additionally, the phone comes with a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The company ships a 10W charger inside the box. The Redmi 9 supports AI Face Unlock, alongside a rear fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the connectivity options are listed to include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor. Sensors on board include vibration motor, distance sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and electronic compass.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
