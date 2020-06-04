Technology News
Redmi 9 Tipped to Launch on June 25, Price and Specifications Leaked

Redmi 9 is expected to be priced under $150. The phone will reportedly be cheaper in India and China.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 June 2020 14:25 IST
Redmi 9 Tipped to Launch on June 25, Price and Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi 9 is tipped to pack a large 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 is expected to sport a quad camera setup at the back
  • The phone is said to come in 3GB and 4GB RAM options
  • Redmi 9 live image leak suggests a rear fingerprint sensor

Redmi 9 series launch date has leaked online. The Redmi 8 successor is expected to launch on June 25, and key specifications have also been detailed. The Redmi 9 is tipped to be powered by the Helio G80 processor and pack a large 5,000mAh battery. The pricing of the device has also leaked, along with first live image that show some resemblance to the rear panel design of the Redmi K30. The Redmi 9 is reported to come with a quad camera setup and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Redmi 9 price, launch date, design (expected)

Vietnamese tipster @Boby25846908 tweeted that the Redmi 9 will be priced under $150 (roughly Rs. 11,300). He noted that the phone will be cheaper in India and China, but didn't reveal the pricing for these markets. The launch date for the phone is reported to be June 25. A live image of the Redmi 9 leaked on Weibo as well, and it shows a quad camera setup at the back – with three sensors positioned in a straight line, while one is placed on the side alongside the flash. The Redmi 9 has a ring-like outline surrounding the camera sensors, just like the Redmi K30. There is a rear fingerprint sensor sitting right below the three camera sensors. The image suggests that the Redmi 9 will come in Blue and Green shades.

Redmi 9 Series Key Specifications Leaked, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Tipped

Redmi 9 specifications (expected)

The live image leak was accompanied by a few tipped specifications, and the Vietnamese tipster has also leaked information about the Redmi 9. Combining both the leaks, the Redmi 9 is tipped to feature a 6.5inch full-HD 1080p LCD display with a middle hole-punch design. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek G80 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options. Internal storage options may include 32GB and 64GB configurations.

Redmi 9 Passes Through Bluetooth SIG Certification, Could Launch Soon

Redmi 9 is expected to come with quad cameras at the back with a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel fourth camera. Up front, the phone is reported to come with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor inside the cut out. The Redmi 9 should pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Display 6.53-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Price, Redmi 9 Specifications, Redmi 9 Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jio to Offer 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for Its Customers

