Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i India variant details have been leaked ahead of an official announcement. Both new Xiaomi phones are speculated to debut in the country soon. While Redmi 9 Power is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last week, the Mi 10i is rumoured to be a rebadged of the Redmi Note 9 5G. In addition to the reported details about the Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i, Xiaomi has announced the sales record of its newly-launched Redmi Note 9 series in China. The series consists of Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Redmi 9 Power will come in two storage variants of 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB models in India, 91Mobiles reports in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The phone is expected to have Green, Blue, and Black colour options. Further, Redmi 9 Power will reportedly arrive with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

A listing suggesting the development of Redmi 9 Power was spotted on Google Play Console earlier this week. The phone was listed with the model number M2010J19SI that was originally associated with Redmi Note 9 4G that debuted in China a few days back.

In addition to Redmi 9 Power, 91Mobiles reported the possible specifications about Mi 10i India variant. The phone is expected to have a 6GB + 128GB storage model as well as an 8GB + 128GB storage option with Blue, Black, and Gradient Orange/ Blue colours.

Just like Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i was also reportedly seen on Google Play Console. The listing suggested Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC on the phone, along with 6GB RAM. The Mi 10i is speculated as a rebranded option of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi has not officially provided any details about Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i yet.

Separately, Xiaomi has claimed on Weibo that Redmi Note 9 series that was launched in China last week surpassed the mark of 300,000 sales in a few hours of sale on Tuesday, December 1.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Redmi Note 9 series comprises Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that come with distinct specifications over the Redmi Note 9 lineup available in India that includes Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

