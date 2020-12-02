Technology News
Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leaked; New Redmi Note 9 Series Crosses 300,000 Sales Record

Redmi 9 Power is expected to have 4GB RAM, while Mi 10i could come with up to 8GB RAM.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 December 2020 10:50 IST
Redmi 9 Power may come as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Power is rumoured to come in 64GB and 128GB storage options
  • Xiaomi Mi 10i is may have 128GB onboard storage as standard
  • Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i were spotted on Google Play Console recently

Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i India variant details have been leaked ahead of an official announcement. Both new Xiaomi phones are speculated to debut in the country soon. While Redmi 9 Power is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last week, the Mi 10i is rumoured to be a rebadged of the Redmi Note 9 5G. In addition to the reported details about the Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i, Xiaomi has announced the sales record of its newly-launched Redmi Note 9 series in China. The series consists of Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Redmi 9 Power will come in two storage variants of 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB models in India, 91Mobiles reports in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. The phone is expected to have Green, Blue, and Black colour options. Further, Redmi 9 Power will reportedly arrive with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

A listing suggesting the development of Redmi 9 Power was spotted on Google Play Console earlier this week. The phone was listed with the model number M2010J19SI that was originally associated with Redmi Note 9 4G that debuted in China a few days back.

In addition to Redmi 9 Power, 91Mobiles reported the possible specifications about Mi 10i India variant. The phone is expected to have a 6GB + 128GB storage model as well as an 8GB + 128GB storage option with Blue, Black, and Gradient Orange/ Blue colours.

Just like Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i was also reportedly seen on Google Play Console. The listing suggested Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC on the phone, along with 6GB RAM. The Mi 10i is speculated as a rebranded option of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi has not officially provided any details about Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i yet.

Separately, Xiaomi has claimed on Weibo that Redmi Note 9 series that was launched in China last week surpassed the mark of 300,000 sales in a few hours of sale on Tuesday, December 1.

redmi note 9 series china sales record weibo Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi has claimed the initial sales record of the new Redmi Note 9 series
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Redmi Note 9 series comprises Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that come with distinct specifications over the Redmi Note 9 lineup available in India that includes Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon, Blackberry Team Up to Create Cloud-Based Vehicle Software Platform IVY

Comment
 
 

