Redmi 9 Power Render Leaks Online, Suggests Quad Rear Cameras

Redmi 9 Power seems to have the same rectangular-shaped camera bump and back panel texture that featured on the Redmi Note 9 4G.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 December 2020 11:16 IST
Redmi 9 Power Render Leaks Online, Suggests Quad Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: 91mobiles/ Ishan Agarwal

Redmi 9 Power may come with a quaternary sensor for some camera improvements over Redmi Note 9 4G

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Power leaked render shows four rear cameras
  • The phone is speculated to be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 4G
  • Redmi 9 Power India launch is set for December 17

Redmi 9 Power could get a quad rear camera as shown in an alleged render of the phone that has leaked online. The new render appeared just after Xiaomi announced the December 17 launch date of the Redmi 9 Power. The smartphone is speculated to come as a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi Note 9 4G but with slight changes. Ahead of its formal announcement, the Redmi 9 Power had surfaced on the Google Play Supported Devices page with model number M2010J19SI, which is similar to the M2010J19SC model number associated with the Redmi Note 9 4G that debuted in China last month.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the render of the Redmi 9 Power through 91mobiles. The surfaced render shows that the phone carries a quad rear camera setup, which is unlike the Redmi Note 9 4G that has triple rear cameras. But the design of the rectangular-shaped camera bump as well as the back panel texture, as shown in the alleged render of the Redmi 9 Power, are quite similar to the Redmi Note 9 4G.

The exact megapixel count of the fourth camera sensor on the Redmi 9 Power is yet to be revealed. Xiaomi, however, recently confirmed that the new Redmi phone will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor — just like the Redmi Note 9 4G.

Bringing rebranded phones with slight changes over an existing model isn't a new strategy of Xiaomi. We saw this most recently in case of the Indian version of the Redmi 9 that came as a rebadged Redmi 9C but with dual rear cameras instead of retaining triple cameras of the latter. Rest of the specifications of both Redmi 9 and Redmi 9C were identical.

A few days back, the Google Play Supported Devices page suggested the rebranding of the Redmi Note 9 4G by mentioning the Redmi 9 Power with the model number M2010J19SI. This is quite similar to the M2010J19SC associated with the Redmi Note 9 4G. Also, both Redmi 9 Power and Redmi Note 9 4G carry the same codename ‘lime', as per the Google listing.

Redmi 9 Power specifications (expected)

The Redmi 9 Power is rumoured to have two storage variants — 64GB and 128GB — that both would come with 4GB RAM as standard. Other specifications of the Redmi 9 Power are yet to be reported. However, if the Redmi 9 Power will essentially carry the same hardware of the Redmi Note 9 4G, except the rear camera setup, it could come with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The new phone may also retain the 6,000mAh battery of the recent Redmi Note-series model. Furthermore, you can expect Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power

Display 6.53-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

Redmi 9 Power specifications, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
FCC Begins Process of Halting China Telecom US Operations Over National Security Concerns

