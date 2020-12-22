Technology News
Redmi 9 Power to Go on Sale Today for the First Time in India via Amazon, Company Site: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2020 07:30 IST
Redmi 9 Power is launched in four colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Power features Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC
  • The phone comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Redmi 9 Power comes with 18W fast charging support

Redmi 9 Power is set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone is Xiaomi's latest budget smartphone, and will be available on Amazon as well as on the company's official website. The handset is pitted against Samsung Galaxy M11, Vivo Y20, and Oppo A53. It features a quad rear camera setup and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Users also get stereo speakers, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month.

Redmi 9 Power price in India

Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. It will be available online through Amazon and Mi.com. Offline options include Mi Homes, Mi Studios, and Mi Stores. The smartphone will go on sale at 12pm (noon) in four colour options: Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black. To recall, the Redmi 9 Power was launched last week.

Redmi 9 Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Power (Review) runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Drop (popularly known as waterdrop-style notch) display. It offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 9 Power features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

The Redmi 9 Power comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The phone also comes with stereo speakers that are Hi-Res Audio certified. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Pre-installed bloatware, spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Power Price in India, Redmi 9 Power specifications, Redmi 9 Power sale, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Primary Camera Sensor

Redmi 9 Power to Go on Sale Today for the First Time in India via Amazon, Company Site: Price, Specifications
