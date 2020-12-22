Redmi 9 Power is set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone is Xiaomi's latest budget smartphone, and will be available on Amazon as well as on the company's official website. The handset is pitted against Samsung Galaxy M11, Vivo Y20, and Oppo A53. It features a quad rear camera setup and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. Users also get stereo speakers, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month.

Redmi 9 Power price in India

Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. It will be available online through Amazon and Mi.com. Offline options include Mi Homes, Mi Studios, and Mi Stores. The smartphone will go on sale at 12pm (noon) in four colour options: Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black. To recall, the Redmi 9 Power was launched last week.

Redmi 9 Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Power (Review) runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Drop (popularly known as waterdrop-style notch) display. It offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 9 Power features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

The Redmi 9 Power comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The phone also comes with stereo speakers that are Hi-Res Audio certified. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.