Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S Price in India Increased

Redmi’s latest price hike is reflecting on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 September 2021 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 9 price in India has been increased to Rs. 9,499 from Rs. 8,999

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has revised pricing of Redmi phones by up to Rs. 500
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G has got another Rs. 500 price hike in last one month
  • Redmi 9i has received a Rs. 300 price hike in India

Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 10T 5G, and Redmi Note 10S have received a price hike in India. As a result of the update, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 10T 5G, and Redmi Note 10S are available with an increase of Rs. 500, while Redmi 9i has got a hike of Rs. 300. The latest revision comes just days after Realme hiked the pricing of its key smartphone models in the country.

The latest price hike by Xiaomi for the six Redmi phones in India is already reflecting on Amazon, Flipkart, and Mi.com. The update also seems to be applicable across offline retailers in the country, as shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter.

Redmi 9 price in India

As per the revision, Redmi 9 price in India has been increased to Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant from Rs. 8,999. This brings a Rs. 500 increase in the pricing. However, the update doesn't impact the price of the Redmi 9 4GB + 128GB storage model as it remains available at Rs. 9,999.

Redmi 9 Power price in India

The Redmi 9 Power price in India has been raised to Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It brings a Rs. 500 price hike over the earlier price tag of Rs. 10,999. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants have, however, not yet received any changes in their prices as they are still available at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India

Xiaomi has also increased the pricing of Redmi 9 Prime by Rs. 500. It brings the 4GB + 64GB model at Rs. 10,499, up from Rs. 9,999. However, there is no change for the 4GB + 128GB option as it remains available at Rs. 11,999.

Redmi 9i price in India

The Redmi 9i price in India has been hiked to Rs. 8,799 for the 4GB + 64GB variant from Rs. 8,499. This marks an increase of Rs. 300. The 4GB + 128GB model is still available at the existing price of Rs. 9,299, though.

Redmi Note 10T 5G price in India

The list of revised pricing also includes the Redmi Note 10T 5G that was launched in July and received a hike of Rs. 500 just last month. The phone is available at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, showing another increase of Rs. 500 from the earlier Rs. 14,499. The 6GB + 128GB variant of Redmi Note 10T 5G has also received a revised price tag of Rs. 16,999, Rs. 500 more than the previous Rs. 16,499.

Redmi Note 10S price in India

Last model in the list is the Redmi Note 10S that is available at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It was earlier on sale at Rs. 15,999. The pricing of its 4GB + 128GB option remains unchanged at Rs. 14,999, though.

Model Old Price New Price Change
Redmi 9 4GB+64GB 8999 9499 500
Redmi 9 Power 4GB+64GB 10999 11499 500
Redmi 9 Prime 4GB+64GB 9999 10499 500
Redmi 9i 4GB+64GB 8499 8799 300
Redmi Note 10T 5G 4GB+64GB 14499 14999 500
Redmi Note 10T 5G 6GB+128GB 16499 16999 500
Redmi Note 10S 6GB+128GB 15999 16499 500

 

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi for a comment on the price hike. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi rival Realme increased the pricing of Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, and the Realme C25 by up to Rs. 1,500. The company had stated that the price hike was due to the increase in the pricing of key components.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Says It’s Working With US States to Adopt Driver’s Licences, State IDs in Apple Wallet

