Redmi 9 Power has been launched in India as Xiaomi's latest budget smartphone. The new model comes with quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Redmi 9 Power also features the latest MIUI 12. Other key highlights of the latest Redmi phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, stereo speakers, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Essentially, the Redmi 9 Power is a rebadged Redmi Note 9 4G that debuted in China late last month — with slight differences on the camera, RAM, and storage fronts. The company projects it against the Samsung Galaxy M11, Vivo Y20, and Oppo A53.

Redmi 9 Power price in India, availability details

Redmi 9 Power price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the phone carries a price tag of Rs. 11,999. The smartphone comes in four colour options that are namely Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black. It will be available online through Amazon as well as Mi.com and offline via Mi Homes, Mi Studios, and Mi Stores, with its first sale scheduled for 12pm (noon) on December 22. The phone will also shortly be available through offline retailers.

To give some perspective, the Redmi Note 9 4G was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Redmi 9 Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Drop (company speak for waterdrop-style notch) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. For photos and videos, the Redmi 9 Power offers the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This is unlike the Redmi Note 9 4G that had triple rear cameras, with the absence of a macro shooter.

Redmi 9 Power comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back

For selfies and video chats, the Redmi 9 Power flaunts an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The camera sensor also supports artificial intelligence (AI) Face Unlock.

The Redmi 9 Power comes with up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with stereo speakers that are Hi-Res Audio certified. There is also Widevine L1 certification to support HD Web streaming through platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Xiaomi has provided a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Redmi 9 Power. The phone also includes an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging (22.5W charger in the box).

The Redmi 9 Power comes with reverse wired charging support and includes an Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB) technology. Besides, it measures 162.3x77.3x9.6mm and weighs 198 grams.

