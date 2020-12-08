Technology News
loading

Redmi 9 Power India Launch Teased, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Confirmed

Redmi India has posted a teaser video on Twitter to suggest the launch of the Redmi 9 Power smartphone in the country.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 December 2020 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 9 Power India Launch Teased, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Confirmed

Redmi 9 Power is ‘coming soon’ to India, as per the official teasers

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Power teaser video calls it a ‘Power Packed’ device
  • The phone is rumoured to be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 4G
  • Redmi 9 Power may come with quad rear cameras

Redmi 9 Power launch in India has been officially teased by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. The latest development comes days after the smartphone was speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month. A listing on Google Play Console also recently suggested the existence of the Redmi 9 Power with model number M2010J19SI. The Redmi phone is rumoured to come in two different variants, with 4GB RAM as standard.

The Redmi India account tweeted a teaser video to suggest the launch of the Redmi 9 Power. The video doesn't give any explicit hint at Redmi 9 Power, though it shows some metaphors to suggest the performance of a new model that it calls a ‘Power Packed' device.

Xiaomi has also created a dedicated microsite on Mi.com for the upcoming launch. It teases a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and fast charging-supported battery on the new Redmi phone.

The latest series of teasers don't provide any particular details about the launch date of the Redmi 9 Power in India. You'll see a ‘coming soon' tag on the teaser video and the microsite, though. Nevertheless, the phone is rumoured to debut as early as December 15.

Xiaomi may allegedly bring Redmi 9 Power as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that debuted in China last month. However, there could be slight changes to target Indian consumers.

Redmi 9 Power reportedly surfaced on Google Play Console last week with model number M2010J19SI that is associated with the Redmi Note 9 4G. The smartphone is also tipped to come in 4GB + 64GB storage model and 4GB + 128GB storage variant in the country. It may be offered in Green, Blue, and Black colour options.

Redmi 9 Power specifications (expected)

Detailed specifications of Redmi 9 Power are yet to be revealed. However, if it will essentially be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G, the new Redmi phone could carry specifications similar to those of the recently launched model. This means that Redmi 9 Power could come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone may have some differences on the rear camera front as Redmi Note 9 4G sports triple rear cameras but the teasers suggest a quad rear camera setup on the Redmi 9 Power. The new phone is also likely to run on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 9 Power Specifications, Redmi 9 Power Launch, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Cyberpunk 2077 Review Round-Up: ‘Flawed and Fantastic’

Related Stories

Redmi 9 Power India Launch Teased, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Confirmed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Mi TV 5 Pro QLED TV May Launch in India at December 16 Xiaomi Event
  3. WhatsApp Will Now Make In-App Announcements Around New Updates
  4. Redmi 9 Power Teased to Be Launched in India
  5. Here Are Some of the Deals in the On-Going Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  6. Boat Watch Enigma India Launch on December 9, Will Be Priced at Rs. 2,999
  7. Nokia 3.4 Said to Launch in India in Mid-December
  8. Garena Free Fire Update Today: Here's All That's New
  9. iPhone 11 Scores Higher Than OnePlus 8 Pro in DxOMark Camera Retest
  10. Vivo Y52s 5G Phone Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Size, Galaxy S21 Ultra’s Camera Setup Leaked; Phones May Ship Without Charger and Earphones
  2. Jio 5G Service to Launch in India in Second Half of 2021, Reveals Mukesh Ambani
  3. China Removes TripAdvisor, 104 Other Apps From Stores Under Cleansing Campaign
  4. Google Assistant Gets Support for Apple Music on Smart Speakers, Displays
  5. Oppo F17 Pro Gets First Price Cut of Rs. 1,500 in India, Down to Rs 21,490
  6. Uber, Hard-Hit by Pandemic, Sells Its Robot-Vehicle Division ATG to Aurora
  7. Redmi 9 Power India Launch Teased, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Confirmed
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Review Round-Up: ‘Flawed and Fantastic’
  9. Apple Said to Launch New Mac Processors as Early as 2021, to Take on Intel’s Fastest
  10. Twitter’s Top Trends in 2020: #Covid19, #BlackLivesMatter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com