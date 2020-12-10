Technology News
Redmi 9 Power India Launch Date Set for December 17, Xiaomi Announces

Amazon has created a dedicated microsite for Redmi 9 Power to set the stage for its India launch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 December 2020 13:33 IST
Redmi 9 Power India Launch Date Set for December 17, Xiaomi Announces

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi 9 Power may come as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Power launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on December 17
  • Xiaomi recently teased the phone’s 48-megapixel primary camera sensor
  • Redmi 9 Power may come in 64GB and 128GB storage variants

Redmi 9 Power India launch has been set for December 17, Xiaomi on Thursday announced through a tweet posted by the Redmi India account. The company called the smartphone a “power packed” model in the portfolio. The new Redmi-series phone was earlier rumoured to debut in the country on December 15. Redmi 9 Power is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was recently introduced in China. However, the smartphone may feature some changes to meet the preferences of Indian consumers.

The tweet posted by the Redmi India account shows that the Redmi 9 Power launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) on December 17. Xiaomi has also sent media invites for the launch.

Separately, Amazon has created a microsite to highlight that Redmi 9 Power will be available through the online marketplace. Xiaomi also recently teased the phone through a dedicated microsite on Mi.com. That development revealed a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and suggested fast charging support on the upcoming Redmi model.

The microsite on Mi.com has now been updated with additional details. It shows that Redmi 9 Power will come with Hi-Res Audio and feature four colour options.

Redmi 9 Power specifications (expected)

As per earlier reports, Redmi 9 Power will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month, alongside Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The phone is tipped to have two storage variants — 64GB and 128GB. It is also expected to have 4GB RAM as standard.

Redmi 9 Power is likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and include a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display, if we consider it as a rebranding of Redmi Note 9 4G. The phone could also pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power

Display 6.53-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi K40 Pro Tipped to Ditch Pop-Up Selfie Camera, May Sport Hole-Punch Display Design Instead

