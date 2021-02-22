Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM variant has been launched in India, featuring 128GB of inbuilt storage. The new variant comes alongside the existing 4GB RAM options of the budget Redmi phone that was launched in December last year. Xiaomi has claimed that it has brought the new Redmi 9 Power variant to address consumer demand. Apart from the distinct RAM, the new Redmi phone doesn't carry any changes on the hardware front. This means that it will have the same full-HD+ display, octa-core SoC, and a 48-megapixel primary camera that debuted on the earlier Redmi 9 Power versions. It also comes with 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi 9 Power price in India

Redmi 9 Power price in India has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black colour options. The new variant has been on sale in the country through channels including Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Homes, and Mi Studios. It will also soon be available through over 10,000 retail stores in the country.

To recall, the Redmi 9 Power was launched at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Redmi 9 Power specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM options. The phone also comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options that are expandable via microSD card support (512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 9 Power also comes with stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi 9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The built-in battery also supports reverse charging. Besides, the phone has 198 grams and 9.6mm of thickness.

