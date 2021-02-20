Technology News
Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM Variant India Launch Soon, Price Tipped

The Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM model is tipped to be priced at Rs. 12,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 February 2021 14:32 IST
Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM Variant India Launch Soon, Price Tipped

Photo Credit: Amazon

Redmi 9 Power packs a large 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Power is currently available in a 4GB RAM option
  • There is no clarity on exactly when 6GB RAM model will go on sale
  • The 6GB RAM model will come with 128GB storage

Redmi 9 Power 6GB variant is confirmed by Amazon to be coming soon. The phone was launched in India in December last year. Currently, it is available in two configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. A new Amazon banner confirms that a new configuration of the phone will be launched in India in the near future. The pricing of this configuration has also been leaked. The Redmi 9 Power features a quad rear camera setup and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It packs a large 6,000mAh battery as well.

A new Amazon banner confirms that the Redmi 9 Power is going to get a new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration soon. Separately, a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that this model will be priced at Rs. 12,999 in India. There is no clarity on exactly when this new configuration will be available in India.

Currently, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option of the Redmi 9 power is priced at Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Redmi 9 Power is on sale through Amazon.in and Mi.com. It is also available offline via Mi Homes, Mi Studios, and Mi Stores in Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black colour options.

Redmi 9 Power specifications

Apart from the upgrade in RAM and storage, all the other specifications of the Redmi 9 Power are likely to remain the same. It should run on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top and feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dot Drop display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC. The Redmi 9 Power storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

For imaging, the Redmi 9 Power features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Power include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 Power

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stereo speakers
  • Good battery life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Pre-installed bloatware, spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Power Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Buds Air 2 Teased to Come With 25-Hour Battery Life, 25dB ANC Ahead of India Launch

Comment
 
 

