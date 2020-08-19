Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C may be headed to India as Redmi 9. Xiaomi India boss Manu Kumar Jain on Wednesday teased a new product carrying 9 in its moniker. While Jain didn't reveal the actual product, the upcoming phone could be Xiaomi Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C under the Redmi 9 branding, given the Chinese smartphone maker has already launched Redmi 9 as Redmi 9 Prime in India. To recall, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C were originally launched in Malaysia back in June.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Xiaomi's Jain teased the arrival of Redmi 9 in the country. Jain recapped the various devices with 9 in moniker that Xiaomi has launched in the country this year and asked his followers what could be next - strongly hinting at Redmi 9. As Xiaomi has already released the Redmi 9 as Redmi 9 Prime in the country. It is very likely that we are going to see Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C as Redmi 9 in the country.

There is no launch date at this point; however, the phone is likely to debut next month, probably in the first week of September.

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C price

Redmi 9A carries a price tag of MYR 359 (roughly Rs. 6,300) for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant in Malaysia. It is offered in Midnight Grey, Peacock Green, and Twilight Blue colour options. The India pricing of the phone is likely to be similar or slightly more as Xiaomi is quite possibly going to increase the amount of RAM and storage in the phone before its India debut. On the other hand, Redmi 9C is priced starting at MYR 429 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the 2GB + 32GB storage model in Malaysia. It is sold in Midnight Grey, Sunrise Orange, and Twilight Blue colour options.

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A feature Android 10-based MIUI 11, 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, and dual-SIM support. The Redmi 9C is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, whereas the Redmi 9A comes with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. While Redmi 9C comes with two cameras on the back, Redmi 9A has just one. Both phones include a 5-megapixel shooter on the front and pack a microSD card slot as well as 5,000mAh battery.

