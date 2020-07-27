Redmi 9 is teased to launch in India on August 4 at 12pm (noon) IST as part of the Prime Day sale. Xiaomi posted a tweet announcing the arrival of a new Redmi device in the Indian market. Based on the teaser, the Redmi 9 may go on sale on Amazon during the Prime Day sale starting August 6. The Redmi 9 was launched in China last month and its key features include a large 5,020mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor.

Redmi 9 India launch, availability, expected price

Xiaomi took the Redmi India handle to release a tweet about a new Redmi device launching on August 4. This tweet has an image that shows the word ‘Prime', but the shadow reads ‘Nine'. This suggests that the Redmi 9 may be launching in India on August 4. The launch event will begin at 12pm (noon). Xiaomi has also published a dedicated Mi.com page to take registrations of interest for the upcoming phone.

Apart from this, Xiaomi was also spotted teasing the same device on Amazon India, hinting at the Redmi 9 availability on the e-commerce site. Given that the word ‘Prime' is used extensively in the teaser, we can't help but speculate that the Redmi 9 will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale starting August 6. Amazon.in has also made the ‘Notify Me' button live for registrations.

The Redmi 9 may be priced in India in the same range as its Chinese variant starting at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600), whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is available for CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

All India pricing and other information will be announced on August 4. During its launch in China, the Redmi 9 was made available in Carbon black, Mordecin, Neon Blue, and Lotus Root Powder colour options.

Redmi 9 specifications

As for specifications, the Redmi 9 India variant is expected to be identical to the China model as well. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM. A 6GB RAM model has been leaked recently, and India may see an upgraded RAM option at launch. However, this is pure speculation from our end. Internal storage choices are up to 64GB, with the option to expand it further using the dedicated microSD card slot.

The Redmi 9 has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone is listed to offer an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor. Additionally, the phone comes with a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. Redmi 9 supports AI Face Unlock, alongside a rear fingerprint sensor.

