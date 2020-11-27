Redmi 9 global variant is now receiving the Android 10-based MIUI 12 stable beta update. A downloadable file has been made available on MIUI Download channel on Telegram. Since the update is in its beta version, it is only available to a few people who will test it out for bugs and problems. In case no notable issues are spotted, the same build will be made available to more users. After a successful run, the company will offer a wider rollout.

The update comes with build number V12.0.1.0.QJCMIXM and is expected to bring a redesigned interface, new animations, and a host of new features to Redmi 9 global variant. It could also bring along the latest Android security patch. Those who want to test the version are advised to backup their data before beginning the installation process. It is possible that the beta update could brick the handset.

MIUI 12 was announced in April this year. Xiaomi said that the user interface gets a new experience with reworked system-wide animations and visualisations. Highlights of MIUI 12 include an improved system-wide Dark Mode that also covers third-party apps, an ultra-battery-saver mode, and an App Drawer that sorts apps by categories. Users should see all these changes in the Redmi 9 global variant after a wider rollout.

The Redmi 9 model sold in India shouldn't be confused with the global model of the same name. In India, the global variant of Redmi 9 is sold as Redmi 9 Prime. The Indian version of Redmi 9 is actually a tweaked Redmi 9C.

Redmi 9 global variant specifications

Redmi 9 global variant features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Redmi 9 houses a 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is P2i splash-proof.

For photos and videos, Redmi 9 features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and lastly, a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.