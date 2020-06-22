Technology News
Redmi 9 China variant is tipped to come in Carbon Black, Neon Blue, Pink, and Dark Green colours options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 June 2020 16:28 IST
Redmi 9 China model may be different than the global variant launched earlier this month

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 China variant is tipped to offer up to 6GB RAM
  • The global variant maxes out at 4GB RAM
  • Redmi 9 China event to begin at 10am local time on Wednesday

Redmi 9 is confirmed by the company for a launch in China on Wednesday, June 24. Xiaomi's sub-brand has announced the debut of the China model via its social account on Weibo. The Redmi 9 global variant had been introduced in Spain earlier this month, and now it is all set to launch in China. As per a recent leak, the Redmi 9 China variant is going to see new configurations and different colour options compared to the global model. Apart from these differences, there is no clarity on other changes in the Redmi 9 China model.

The company took to Weibo to announce that the Redmi 9 will launch in China on June 24. The post confirms that the launch will begin at 10am local time (7.30am IST). Apart from this, it hints that the Redmi 9 will have an upgrade from the ‘dual camera setup' seen on most phones in the segment these days. We already know that the Redmi 9 global model comes with a quad camera setup at the back.

Separately, the Chinese variant is tipped to come with different RAM + storage configurations and colour options than the globally launched model. 91Mobiles reports that the Redmi 9 China model will come in three configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. To recall, the global variant only comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options.

Furthermore, the report also says that the Redmi 9 China variant will be offered in Carbon Black, Neon Blue, Pink, and Dark Green colours options. In contrast, the global model comes in Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green colour options.

There are no details on whether the China model will have any other differences from the global model, but clarity should be achieved during the launch event on Thursday.

Redmi 9 global variant specifications

The Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor. There is option to expand it further using the dedicated microSD card slot.

The quad camera setup at the back of the Redmi 9 comes with a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone is listed to offer an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi 9 supports AI Face Unlock, alongside a rear fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone comes with a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The company ships a 10W charger inside the box.. Lastly, the connectivity options are listed to include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor.

