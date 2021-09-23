Technology News
Redmi 9 Activ to Go on Sale in India on September 24, Specifications Tipped Alongside Redmi 9A Sport

Redmi 9 Activ will go on sale through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 September 2021 13:58 IST
Redmi 9 Activ to Go on Sale in India on September 24, Specifications Tipped Alongside Redmi 9A Sport

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi 9 Activ is teased to come in a 4GB + 64GB storage variant

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Activ sale date has been revealed on Twitter
  • The new Redmi phone appears to be quite similar to Redmi 9
  • Redmi 9A Sport may come in two different RAM options

Redmi 9 Activ is set to go on sale in India on Friday, September 24, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced on Thursday. Exact specifications of Redmi 9 Activ are yet to be revealed. However, the new Redmi phone is expected to come as a variant of the original Redmi 9 that Xiaomi launched in August last year. Alongside Redmi 9 Activ, the Chinese company is tipped to launch Redmi 9A Sport in the country as a new variant of Redmi 9A.

Redmi 9 Activ India sale details

The official Redmi India account on Twitter revealed that Redmi 9 Activ will go on sale on Friday through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio. Price and specifications of Redmi 9 Activ are yet to be revealed, though. The official image posted by the Redmi India account carries a teaser image that shows the back of the new Redmi phone. It suggests no major changes over the original Redmi 9 and shows a dual rear camera setup on Redmi 9 Activ. The phone is also teased to have 4GB + 64GB storage configuration and include a fingerprint sensor on the back — identical to Redmi 9.

MySmartPrice, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, separately reports that Redmi 9 Activ would be amongst the two new Redmi phones that Xiaomi is planning to launch in India soon. The other model is said to be Redmi 9A Sport.

Redmi 9 Activ specifications (expected)

While the official details about Redmi 9 Activ are yet to be revealed, the MySmartPrice report suggests some of its specifications ahead of the sale. The phone is said to be available in a new Metallic Purple colour option and come in two distinct variants carrying 4GB + 64GB as well as 6GB + 64GB storage options. Other specifications of Redmi 9 Activ may be identical with the original Redmi 9 model.

Redmi 9 Activ is tipped to have a 6.53-inch HD+ display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The phone is also said to have a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Further, it may include a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 9A Sport specifications (expected)

The Redmi 9A Sport model is said to have a Metallic Blue colour option and come in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants, along with 32GB of onboard storage as standard. It is also reported to have the same display that is available on Redmi 9 and may come on Redmi 9 Activ. Redmi 9A Sport is tipped to have a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, a single 13-megapixel camera on the back, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi for details about Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport. This report will be updated when we hear back.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 9 Activ

Redmi 9 Activ

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Ordered by US Court to Release Records of Anti-Rohingya Content for Genocide Case
Redmi 9 Activ to Go on Sale in India on September 24, Specifications Tipped Alongside Redmi 9A Sport
