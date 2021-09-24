Technology News
loading
Redmi 9 Activ With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi 9 Activ price in India starts at Rs. 9,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 September 2021 14:19 IST
Redmi 9 Activ With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi 9 Activ is quite similar to the original Redmi 9

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 Activ is now on sale in India
  • The new Redmi phone comes with up to 6GB of RAM
  • Redmi 9 Activ features three distinct colour options

Redmi 9 Activ sale in India is now live. The new Redmi phone is identical to the original Redmi 9 that was launched last year. The only exception it brings is the new colour options and a top-end variant with 6GB of RAM. In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 Activ offers a 20:9 display and dual rear cameras. The phone is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Redmi 9 Activ also carries a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Redmi 9 Activ price in India, availability

Redmi 9 Activ price in India has been set at Rs. 9,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 6GB + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 10,999. It features Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple colour options and is available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores.

Identical to Redmi 9 Activ, the Redmi 9 price in India is currently starting at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. There is also a 4GB + 128GB storage variant of Redmi 9 that is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Redmi 9 Activ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 Activ runs on Android-based MIUI 12. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Dot Drop Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The rear camera setup is also paired with a single-tone LED flash and supports features including AI Beautify 5.0 and AI scene detection. For selfies and video chats, Redmi 9 Activ carries a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Redmi 9 Activ includes up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that supports expansion through a microSD card via the dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,000mAh battery on Redmi 9 Activ that supports 10W charging. The phone measures 164.9x77.07x9.0mm and weighs 194 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 9 Activ

Redmi 9 Activ

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi 9 Activ Price in India, Redmi 9 Activ Specifications, Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi 9 Activ With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
