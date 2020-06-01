Technology News
loading

Redmi 9 Series Key Specifications Leaked, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Tipped

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 June 2020 15:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 9 Series Key Specifications Leaked, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Tipped

Redmi 9 is said to feature a 6.53-inch display, slightly bigger than the Redmi 8 (above)

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
  • Redmi 9C expected to come with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC
  • Redmi 9A may have 32GB of storage

Redmi 9 series specifications have been leaked online. The Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9C are said to be the upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi that will follow the Redmi 8 series from last year. The phones have managed to avoid major leaks till now, but a tipster claims to have a detailed list of specifications for all three phones. Specifications of these three phones have been posted by the tipster on Twitter. Additionally, the tweet states that these phones will soon launch in India, as well as globally.

Redmi 9 specifications (expected)

As per the tweet by tipster Sudhanshu, the dual-SIM (nano) Redmi 9 is said to feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and the Mali-G52 GPU, accompanied by 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 9 is expected to come with four cameras on the back including a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone is said to come with a single 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

It may have a 64GB storage model that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The Redmi 9 may have a 5,000mAh battery and for connectivity, it is expected to feature a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an infrared (IR) blaster. The sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the phone.

Redmi 9C specifications (expected)

The rumoured dual-SIM (nano) Redmi 9C is said to feature a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display. Powering the phone will be a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with the Mali-G31 GPU and 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is expected to come with dual rear cameras including a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The battery, storage, sensor, and ports are the same as the Redmi 9.

Redmi 9A specifications (expected)

The rumoured Redmi 9A is said to come with the same specifications as the Redmi 9C with the only difference being in the camera setup and storage. The post by the tipster shows a single 13-megapixel camera on the back of the Redmi 9A instead of the dual camera setup as on the Redmi 9C. There is a 32GB storage variant for the Redmi 9A with 3GB of RAM.

As of now, the company has not shared any details about the Redmi 9 series, but the Redmi 9 in particular has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website and US FCC listing. The FCC listing hinted that the phone runs MIUI 11 and has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE for connectivity. It also suggested a 5,000mAh battery for the Redmi 9.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, Redmi 9 Specifications, Redmi 9A specifications, Redmi 9C specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 2 Launch
Trump's Social Media Regulation Push Faces Key Hurdle at the US FCC

Related Stories

Redmi 9 Series Key Specifications Leaked, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  2. RedmiBook 13 Tipped to Launch in India on June 11
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  4. Mitron App, the TikTok Alternative, Said to Have Major Vulnerability
  5. Poco X2 Price in India Increased, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499
  6. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching on June 11
  7. Why Is Vikings Censored on Netflix in India?
  8. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 India Launch Set for June 2
  9. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Getting Android 10 Update in India
  10. TikTok’s Indian Rival Mitron Purchased From Pakistani Developer: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump's Social Media Regulation Push Faces Key Hurdle at the US FCC
  2. Redmi 9 Series Key Specifications Leaked, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 2 Launch
  4. PUBG Mobile Adds Jungle Adventure Mode With Mysterious Totems, Jungle Food, and Hot Air Balloons
  5. MakeMyTrip Lays Off 350 Employees as Travel Sector Suffers Due To COVID-19 Crisis
  6. Facebook Slams 'Severe' Singapore Misinformation Law
  7. Apple Pays Indian Developer Rs. 75 Lakh for Finding a Bug in ‘Sign in With Apple’ Process
  8. Poco X2 Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500, Now Starts at Rs. 17,499
  9. AXN, AXN HD Will Be Taken Offline June 30, Sony Pictures Networks India Reveals
  10. Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s Start Receiving Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com