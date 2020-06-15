Redmi 9 May Get a New 6GB RAM Variant, TENAA Listing Tips

Redmi 9 has been spotted on China's regulatory body TENAA's website with more RAM and storage than the two Redmi 9 variants recently unveiled. The TENAA listing comes with model number M2004J19G that belongs to the Redmi 9 and it shows the phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. This is more than the already unveiled 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants. This suggests that the phone may launch in China with an additional RAM and storage configuration.

The Redmi 9 TENAA listing indicates that the phone may get an additional 6GB + 128GB variant, along with the 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants. The phone is yet to launch in China and this listing suggests that when it does, it will come in three configurations unlike the Redmi 9 unveiled in Spain last week. Additionally, the phone has been listed with six colour options namely, Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Red, and White. To recall, the Redmi 9 originally launched with just three colour options – Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green. As this listing shows just a new RAM and storage configuration of the Redmi 9, other specifications remain the same. The TENAA listing was spotted by GizmoChina.

Whether this variant will make its way to India or not, remains to be seen.

Redmi 9 specifications

The Redmi 9 launched last week in Spain packing a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 400nits brightness, and 394ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, paired with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 9 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, the phone comes with up to 64GB internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The Redmi 9 comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor. There is also a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. The sensors include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and electronic compass. In terms of dimensions, the Redmi 9 measures 163.32x77.01x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.