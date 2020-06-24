Technology News
Redmi 9 Gets Two New Storage Variants With Up to 6GB of RAM: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi had first unveiled Redmi 9 in Europe earlier this month.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 24 June 2020 11:08 IST
Redmi 9 also has a new colour option in China

Highlights
  • Redmi 9 packs quad rear cameras
  • It carries a 5,020mAh battery that supports fast charging
  • Redmi 9 carries an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling

Redmi 9 has debuted in China, weeks after Xiaomi unveiled the phone in Europe. The Redmi 9 is getting two new 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants along with its existing 4GB + 64GB model in the company's home market. Overall, the specifications of the phone are unchanged though there's a new colour option available. Redmi 9 packs quad rear cameras, a 5,020mAh battery and octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the launch details of the phone for other international markets, including India.

Redmi 9 price, availability

The 4GB + 64GB storage option of Redmi 9 costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,500) while its new 4GB + 128GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 1,100). The top variant, 6GB + 128GB is available for CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

All the Redmi 9 models are currently up for pre-bookings in China via Mi China site and JD.com. They come in Carbon black, Mordecin, Neon Blue, and Lotus Root Powder colour options.

Xiaomi had first unveiled the Redmi 9 earlier this month. The phone has a 3GB + 32GB storage option in Europe for EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

Redmi 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9 runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The phone is said to receive the latest MIUI 12 update starting July 30 in China. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with waterdrop-style notch, and 400nits brightness. The phone is powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of cameras, the Redmi 9 packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the company has provided an 8-megapixel front that offers a portrait mode, movie mode, and more.

The smartphone also carries a large 5,020mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The Redmi 9 supports AI Face Unlock, alongside a rear fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi Direct, FM Radio, NFC, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor. Lastly, Redmi 9 measures 163.3x77x9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

