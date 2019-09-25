Technology News
Redmi 8A vs Realme C2: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 8A price in India starts at Rs. 6,499, while Realme C2 price begins at Rs. 5,999.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 14:19 IST
Redmi 8A vs Realme C2: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Redmi 8A and Realme C2 both come with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Redmi 8A will go on sale in India starting September 29
  • Realme C2 comes in three distinct variants
  • The Redmi phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

Redmi 8A was launched in India on Wednesday as Xiaomi's latest affordable handset. The new Redmi phone comes with an all-new "Aura Wave Grip" design that has three distinct colour options. As an upgrade to the Redmi 7A, the Redmi 8A also features a "Dot Notch" display that has a waterdrop-style notch -- matching the ongoing trend. The smartphone also supports 18W fast charging and wireless FM radio. Xiaomi is aiming to give a tough fight to the Realme C2 with the Redmi 8A. The Realme phone that was launched earlier this year attracts customers majorly through its diamond-cut design and dual rear camera setup.

Here, we've pit the price and specifications of the Redmi 8A against the Realme C2 to let you find your best option.

Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 price in India

The Redmi 8A price in India starts at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It goes up to Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colour options and will go on sale starting Sunday, September 29.

In contrast, the Realme C2 is already available for purchase with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. Realme also offers a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model at Rs. 6,999 and a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option at Rs. 7,999. The phone comes in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue colours.

Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 specifications, features

The Redmi 8A and Realme C2 both have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 9 Pie but with distinct custom skins. While the Redmi 8A has MIUI 10 on top of Android Pie, the Realme C2 has ColorOS 6.0. On the display part, the Redmi 8A houses a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Realme C2, on the other hand, has a 6.21-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi 8A has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Realme C2, on the other front, has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM choices.

Realme C2 Review

The Redmi 8A has a single 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor at the back along with an f/1.8 lens and an LED flash. This is unlike the Realme C2 that features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/2.2 lens on top and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, the Redmi 8A has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The Realme C2, on the other side, includes a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 8A has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. However, the Realme C2 comes in 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 8A include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme C2, on the other hand, has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi 8A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, though it bundles a 10W fast charger. However, the Realme C2 has a 4,000mAh battery that doesn't support any fast charging technology.

In terms of dimensions, the Redmi 8A measures 156.48x75.41x9.4mm. The Realme C2, on the other hand, measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.

Redmi 8A vs Realme C2 comparison
  Redmi 8A
Redmi 8A
Realme C2
Realme C2
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiRealme
ModelRedmi 8AC2
Release date25th September 2019April 2019
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)156.48 x 75.41 x 9.40154.30 x 73.70 x 8.50
Weight (g)190.00166.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50004000
Fast chargingProprietary-
ColoursMidnight Black, Sunset Red, Ocean BlueDiamond Black, Diamond Blue
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.226.10
Resolution720x1520 pixels720x1560 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio19:919.5:9
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 439MediaTek Helio P22
RAM2GB2GB
Internal storage32GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8)13-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
Rear autofocusPhase detection autofocusYes
Rear flashLEDYes
Front camera8-megapixel5-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)
Front autofocus-No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 9 PieAndroid 9.0 Pie
SkinMIUI 10ColorOS 6.0
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 4.20
USB Type-CYes-
Number of SIMs22
Micro-USB-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes
Realme C2

Realme C2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design
  • Up-to-date software
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Weak performance
Read detailed Realme C2 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi 8A vs Realme C2: Price in India, Specifications Compared
