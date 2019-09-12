Redmi A series is the most affordable series of smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi. We have already seen smartphones like the Redmi 6A and the Redmi 7A to be aggressively priced around the Rs. 5,000 mark. Now, fresh leaks of an upcoming device hint that Xiaomi is working on the successor to its Redmi 7A smartphone, expected to be called the Redmi 8A. A Redmi smartphone bearing the M1908C3KE model number has popped up on TENAA and is believed to be the Redmi 8A.

The smartphone surfaced on Chinese regulator TENAA's website revealing its design and key specifications. From the listing, it is evident that the device has a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, a single rear camera and Redmi branding at the front and the back. It is also interesting to see that the device lacks a fingerprint scanner that has been the case with other Redmi A-series devices as well.

The listing also carries the specifications such as the 6.2-inch HD+ display, and an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. The TENAA listing suggests that the phone will have three variants with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB of RAM. These RAM variants are said to be paired with 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of onboard storage respectively. The storage is expandable on this device, up to 512GB.

This smartphone is said to run Android 9 Pie and will most likely have Xiaomi's custom MIUI skin on top. The device believed to be the Redmi 8A sports a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Interestingly, the device packs in a 5,000mAh battery that coupled with the other specifications should help the device offer good battery life. The design and the specifications do convince us that it could be the upcoming Redmi 8A. But we'll have to wait for the phone's official launch to get a confirmation.