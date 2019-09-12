Technology News
loading

Redmi 8A Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 12-Megapixel Camera, Up to 4GB of RAM

Redmi 8A will be succeeding Xiaomi’s Redmi 7A smartphone.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 16:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 8A Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 12-Megapixel Camera, Up to 4GB of RAM

Redmi 8A TENAA listing does not show a fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Redmi 8A may pack a 6.2-inch HD display
  • The device is expected to be offered in three variants
  • The Xiaomi phone is listed to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery

Redmi A series is the most affordable series of smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi. We have already seen smartphones like the Redmi 6A and the Redmi 7A to be aggressively priced around the Rs. 5,000 mark. Now, fresh leaks of an upcoming device hint that Xiaomi is working on the successor to its Redmi 7A smartphone, expected to be called the Redmi 8A. A Redmi smartphone bearing the M1908C3KE model number has popped up on TENAA and is believed to be the Redmi 8A.

The smartphone surfaced on Chinese regulator TENAA's website revealing its design and key specifications. From the listing, it is evident that the device has a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, a single rear camera and Redmi branding at the front and the back. It is also interesting to see that the device lacks a fingerprint scanner that has been the case with other Redmi A-series devices as well.

The listing also carries the specifications such as the 6.2-inch HD+ display, and an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. The TENAA listing suggests that the phone will have three variants with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB of RAM. These RAM variants are said to be paired with 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of onboard storage respectively. The storage is expandable on this device, up to 512GB.

This smartphone is said to run Android 9 Pie and will most likely have Xiaomi's custom MIUI skin on top. The device believed to be the Redmi 8A sports a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Interestingly, the device packs in a 5,000mAh battery that coupled with the other specifications should help the device offer good battery life. The design and the specifications do convince us that it could be the upcoming Redmi 8A. But we'll have to wait for the phone's official launch to get a confirmation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Specification
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Netflix, Apple Cross Swords in Indian Streaming Market
iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Shift Smartphone Camera Battleground to AI
Redmi 8A Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 12-Megapixel Camera, Up to 4GB of RAM
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Reportedly Joins ISRO’s Attempts to Contact Vikram
  2. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
  3. iPhone XS Max Discontinued in India After iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch
  4. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions
  6. New iPhones Shift Smartphone Camera Battleground to AI
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. iPhone 11 First Impressions
  9. iPhone Lineup Price in India Slashed After iPhone 11 Launch
  10. Apple Watch Series 5 Launched: Here's Its Price in India and Release Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Review and Hands-On Videos Surface Online, Reveal Smooth Display, Ambient EQ Features
  2. Apple Watch Series 5 Price in India Detailed, Apple Watch Series 3 Gets a Price Cut
  3. Spotify Buys SoundBetter, a Music Production Marketplace
  4. Vivo U10 Online-Exclusive Smartphone Will Launch in India on September 24
  5. Chandrayaan-2: NASA Reportedly Joins ISRO’s Attempts to Contact Vikram
  6. HTC’s Vive Cosmos VR Headset Launching in India Next Month
  7. OnePlus TV To Go On Sale During Amazon Great Indian Festival, Teaser Reveals
  8. iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Shift Smartphone Camera Battleground to AI
  9. Redmi 8A Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 12-Megapixel Camera, Up to 4GB of RAM
  10. Netflix, Apple Cross Swords in Indian Streaming Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.