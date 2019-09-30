Technology News
loading

Redmi 8A Now on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi 8A price in India starts at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM variant, whereas its 3GB RAM variant can be purchased at Rs. 6,999.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 00:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 8A Now on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi 8A is being offered in three colours options

Highlights
  • Redmi 8A is a successor to Redmi 7A
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support
  • Redmi 8A features a 6.22-inch HD+ screen

Redmi 8A is now on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com in India. This is the first time the phone is becoming available in the country after being launched earlier this week. Redmi 8A is the company's successor to Redmi 7A, however the latter is going to stick around in the market for now. Redmi 8A comes with features like a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, Snapdragon 439 SoC, a 12-megapixel primary camera, and up to 3GB of RAM.

Redmi 8A price in India

Redmi 8A price is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 3GB + 32GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs. 6,999. The phone is being offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colours. As mentioned, Redmi 8A can be ordered via Mi.com and Flipkart. The company will also start offering the smartphone via its Mi Home stores starting September 30.

In terms of offers, Flipkart will provide 5 percent instant discount or cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, HDFC Bank debit card, and Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

 

Redmi 8A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8A runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM. On the camera front, the Redmi 8A sports a 12-megapixel camera on the back along with an f/1.8 lens and an LED flash. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Redmi 8A has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Redmi 8A packs a 5,000mAh Li-Polymer battery with support for 18W fast charging. Xiaomi will ship Redmi 8A with a 10W charger in the box.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A price in India, Redmi 8A specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Diwali With Mi Sale Brings Discounts, Offers on Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, and More
LG G8s ThinQ With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Redmi 8A Now on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  4. LG G8s ThinQ With Hand ID, Snapdragon 855 SoC Launched in India
  5. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store
  6. Watch a Black Hole Rip Apart an Unfortunate Star in NASA Video
  7. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Kicks Off: Best Offers on Day 1
  9. Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale Kicks Off: Check Offers on Phones, TVs, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 8A Now on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  2. Realme XT Now on Open Sale via Flipkart, Realme.com Until October 4: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store: Price, Specifications, Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Now on Sale via Amazon, Samsung Online Store: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, More
  6. LG G8s ThinQ With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Diwali With Mi Sale Brings Discounts, Offers on Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, and More
  8. iOS Exploit Could Leave Millions of iPhones Vulnerable to Permanent Jailbreaking
  9. iPhone Lovers Throng Apple Retailers in India, Record Festive Sales Expected
  10. WhatsApp Was Extensively Abused During India Elections, Study Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.