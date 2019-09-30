Redmi 8A is now on sale via Flipkart and Mi.com in India. This is the first time the phone is becoming available in the country after being launched earlier this week. Redmi 8A is the company's successor to Redmi 7A, however the latter is going to stick around in the market for now. Redmi 8A comes with features like a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support, Snapdragon 439 SoC, a 12-megapixel primary camera, and up to 3GB of RAM.

Redmi 8A price in India

Redmi 8A price is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 3GB + 32GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs. 6,999. The phone is being offered in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colours. As mentioned, Redmi 8A can be ordered via Mi.com and Flipkart. The company will also start offering the smartphone via its Mi Home stores starting September 30.

In terms of offers, Flipkart will provide 5 percent instant discount or cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, HDFC Bank debit card, and Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Redmi 8A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8A runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM. On the camera front, the Redmi 8A sports a 12-megapixel camera on the back along with an f/1.8 lens and an LED flash. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Redmi 8A has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Redmi 8A packs a 5,000mAh Li-Polymer battery with support for 18W fast charging. Xiaomi will ship Redmi 8A with a 10W charger in the box.