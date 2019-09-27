Redmi 8A Pro May Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi India Site Listing Tips

Redmi 8A was launched in India earlier this week, and now a ‘Redmi 8A Pro' variant has been spotted on the company site. The Redmi 8A Pro has been listed on the RF exposure page on Xiaomi's official website, suggesting an imminent launch. The Redmi 8A Pro has been listed alongside all the other phones on the RF exposure certification list that shows specific absorption rates (SAR), and it isn't clickable for now. There is no word on when the Redmi 8A Pro will launch or what its specifications are, at the moment.

The Redmi 8A Pro is listed below the recently launched Redmi 8A phone on Mi.com India website. As mentioned, the phone's listing isn't clickable as of now, so the model number, specifications, or SAR details are not known at the moment. However, this is a strong indication that the Redmi 8A Pro will launch in India soon. If this listing holds any weight, this is the first time the entry-level Redmi ‘A' series will get a Pro version

The upcoming phone should sport slightly amped up specifications and features than the Redmi 8A, and should be priced slightly on the higher side as well. To recall, the Redmi 8A price in India starts at Rs. 6,499, and it will go on sale on Flipkart and Mi.com from September 29. Colour options include Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red. Offline stores availability should be announced soon.

Key features include a splash-resistant P2i nano-coating, a waterdrop-style display notch that the company calls a "Dot Notch," wireless FM radio to attract young customers, a massive 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a single 12-megpapixel rear camera. Xiaomi is projecting the Redmi 8A as a strong competitor against the likes of the Realme C2 and Samsung Galaxy M10.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.