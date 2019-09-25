Redmi 8A has been launched in India as a successor to the Redmi 7A. The new Redmi smartphone comes under Xiaomi's entry-level Redmi A series, which is claimed to be "India's favourite series." The Chinese company has offered an "Aura Wave Grip" design on the Redmi 8A along with a splash-resistant P2i nano-coating. The handset also comes with a waterdrop-style display notch that the company calls a "Dot Notch," a first for the company for its entry-level series. Additionally, the Redmi 8A flaunts three different colour options and offers wireless FM radio to attract young customers. The smartphone also features fast charging support, besides a massive 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, Xiaomi is projecting the Redmi 8A as a strong competitor against the likes of the Realme C2 and Samsung Galaxy M10.

Redmi 8A price in India, launch offers

The Redmi 8A price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs. 6,999. The phone comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red.

Xiaomi will start selling the Redmi 8A in India through Flipkart and Mi.com -- with plans to bring it through offline stores at a later stage. The first sale will commence at 11:59pm IST on Sunday, September 29. The handset will be available through Mi Home stores starting September 30. Moreover, customers would be able to avail discounts and offers under Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi 7A in the Indian market back in July this year with a starting price of Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant.

During the live stream, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain also hinted at the debut of the Redmi 8, which is so far a part of the rumour mill. The executive showed a glimpse of the new Redmi handset -- without specifying its launch date.

Redmi 8A specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8A runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has retained the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC that was powering the Redmi 7A, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 8A sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor at the back along with an f/1.8 lens and an LED flash. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Further, there are preloaded features such as an AI Portrait Mode and AI Scene Detection. The phone also includes an AI Face Unlock feature.

The Redmi 8A has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Redmi 8A packs a 5,000mAh Li-Polymer battery with support for 18W fast charging. Xiaomi has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that a 10W charger will be included in the box, and that an 18W charger will have to be purchased separately.