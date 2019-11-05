Technology News
Redmi 8A Now on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Mi.com

Redmi 8A price in India starts at Rs. 6,499.

Updated: 5 November 2019 18:25 IST
Redmi 8A Now on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Mi.com

Redmi 8A comes in two RAM + storage options

Highlights
  • Redmi 8A comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red
  • The phone is available openly on Flipkart, and Mi.com both
  • The Redmi 8A is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC

Redmi 8A is now available in an open sale manner in India. The phone was launched in the country in September this year, and has been on sale via flash sales since then. Xiaomi has now announced that the Redmi 8A will be available for purchase any time, without the need to register for a flash sale, on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores across India. The budget-friendly phone has a large 5,000mAh battery, with fast charging support, Snapdragon 439 SoC, a 12-megapixel primary camera, and up to 3GB of RAM.

Redmi 8A price in India

Redmi 8A is priced in India at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 3GB + 32GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs. 6,999. The phone is now available in an open sale manner on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. The Redmi 8A is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colours.

In terms of offers, Flipkart will provide 5 percent instant discount or cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The e-commerce giant is also offering no-cost EMI option and exchange discount as well.

Redmi 8A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8A runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM. On the camera front, the Redmi 8A sports a 12-megapixel camera on the back along with an f/1.8 lens and an LED flash. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Redmi 8A has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the Redmi 8A packs a 5,000mAh Li-Polymer battery with support for 18W fast charging. Xiaomi will ship Redmi 8A with a 10W charger in the box.

Redmi 8A Now on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Mi.com
