Technology News
loading

Redmi 8A With 12-Megapixel Main Camera Launching in India Today: Live Updates

Redmi 8A, a successor to Redmi 7A, will be launched at 12pm (noon) via a livestream in India.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 8A With 12-Megapixel Main Camera Launching in India Today: Live Updates

Redmi 8A is confirmed to feature a USB Type-C port and fast charging support

Highlights
  • Redmi 8A is likely to be powered by an octa-core SoC
  • The new Xiaomi smartphone will house a big battery
  • It is also confirmed to support fast charging

Redmi 8A will make its India debut today. Xiaomi is hosting an online launch show that will start at 12pm (noon) and feature the official introduction of the phone. India is the first market to get the Redmi 8A as it is yet to be launched in China, Xiaomi's home market, or any other country. Thanks to some official teasers and an alleged TENAA listing of the phone, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the Redmi 8A.

As always, we will bring you live updates from the Redmi 8A launch. As mentioned, the online launch show will start at 12pm (noon) and will be streamed live via YouTube. We have embedded the livestream below in case you want to follow the announcement in real-time.

 

Redmi 8A price in India (expected)

Xiaomi is likely to price the Redmi 8A same as the launch price of the Redmi 7A that was introduced in June this year. Redmi 7A launch price started at Rs. 5,999 for the base 16GB storage variant and went up to Rs. 6,199 for the 32GB storage variant. The company is also very likely to announce some introductory sale pricing for the phone that will probably remain in effect for a month or so, same as Redmi 7A.

Redmi 8A specifications (expected)

Among the confirmed specifications, Redmi 8A will come with a USB Type-C port, 12-megapixel primary camera featuring Sony IMX363 sensor, and fast charging. Other specifications are likely to include, as seen on an alleged TENAA listing, 5,000mAh battery, octa-core processor, and a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display.

The Redmi 8A will also likely include an 8-megapixel selfie camera, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot. Lastly, it is said to measure 156.3x75.4x9.4mm and weigh 190 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Specifications, Redmi 8A price in India, Xiaomi
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has helped build the tutorials section of this site from the ground up, got the Guide section off the ground, started two podcasts, written several in-depth features, reviewed fitness gadgets, handled social media and most recently, taken charge of videos as well. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete a full ...More
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman Special Episode to Release in October on Netflix
Vivo U10 Launched as Vivo U3x in China, Features Triple Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging: Price, Specifications
Redmi 8A With 12-Megapixel Main Camera Launching in India Today: Live Updates
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Tablet With 7,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  3. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Dell Launched New XPS, Inspiron Series Notebooks, Gaming Laptops in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and Others to Get Discounts During Amazon Sale
  7. Dish TV to Launch Android Set-Top Box in Bid to Counter Jio Fiber
  8. Mi 9 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 40W Fast Charging Support Launched
  9. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
  10. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Offers Include Price Cuts on Redmi Phones, Mi TVs
#Latest Stories
  1. Diwali With Mi Sale: Price Cuts on Poco F1, Redmi Go, Redmi Y3, More Xiaomi Phones Revealed
  2. iOS 13.1, iPadOS Released With Bug Fixes and New Features: What's New, How to Download and Install
  3. Huawei CFO Fighting US Extradition Says Her Rights Were Violated
  4. Vivo U10 Launched as Vivo U3x in China, Features Triple Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi 8A With 12-Megapixel Main Camera Launching in India Today: Live Updates
  6. Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman Special Episode to Release in October on Netflix
  7. This Is Us Season 4, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Hotstar in India
  8. Amazon Launches Initiative to Bundle Virtual Assistants on Single Device
  9. Facebook Will Not Label or Remove Politicians' Rule-Breaking Posts
  10. iOS 13 and iPadOS Affected by Third-Party Keyboard Bug, Apple Warns, Says Fix Incoming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.