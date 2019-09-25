Redmi 8A will make its India debut today. Xiaomi is hosting an online launch show that will start at 12pm (noon) and feature the official introduction of the phone. India is the first market to get the Redmi 8A as it is yet to be launched in China, Xiaomi's home market, or any other country. Thanks to some official teasers and an alleged TENAA listing of the phone, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the Redmi 8A.

As always, we will bring you live updates from the Redmi 8A launch. As mentioned, the online launch show will start at 12pm (noon) and will be streamed live via YouTube. We have embedded the livestream below in case you want to follow the announcement in real-time.

Redmi 8A price in India (expected)

Xiaomi is likely to price the Redmi 8A same as the launch price of the Redmi 7A that was introduced in June this year. Redmi 7A launch price started at Rs. 5,999 for the base 16GB storage variant and went up to Rs. 6,199 for the 32GB storage variant. The company is also very likely to announce some introductory sale pricing for the phone that will probably remain in effect for a month or so, same as Redmi 7A.

Redmi 8A specifications (expected)

Among the confirmed specifications, Redmi 8A will come with a USB Type-C port, 12-megapixel primary camera featuring Sony IMX363 sensor, and fast charging. Other specifications are likely to include, as seen on an alleged TENAA listing, 5,000mAh battery, octa-core processor, and a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display.

The Redmi 8A will also likely include an 8-megapixel selfie camera, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot. Lastly, it is said to measure 156.3x75.4x9.4mm and weigh 190 grams.