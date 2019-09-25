Technology News
Redmi 8A India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi 8A is likely to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 07:00 IST
Redmi 8A India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

Redmi 8A will sport a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Redmi 8A launch will be live streamed online
  • Xiaomi has teased the phone so far as an upgrade over Redmi 7A
  • A TENAA listing suggested its key specifications

Redmi 8A is set to launch in India today. The new Redmi phone, which will debut as a successor to the Redmi 7A, has so far been teased by Xiaomi through its social media channels. The company isn't hosting the event at a physical location -- continuing its trend of launching affordable smartphones through a live stream. Some initial teasers of the Redmi 8A have confirmed the presence of a waterdrop-style display notch and fast charging support. The smartphone is also expected to come with a large-size battery. A TENAA listing surfaced recently suggested the key specifications of the Redmi 8A ahead of its launch.

Redmi 8A launch live stream details, expected price in India

The Redmi 8A launch will be live streamed through the Xiaomi India YouTube channel starting at 12pm IST, and you can watch it right here, embedded below. The launch will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. As for its price, the Redmi 8A is likely to match the launch price of the Redmi 7A that started at Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant.

 

Redmi 8A specifications, features

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi 8A will debut with a waterdrop-style display notch and come with an "Aura wave grip" design. The smartphone is also touted to offer a "great hand feel" and is likely to include a 5,000mAh battery along with fast charging support.

In a recent teaser, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain revealed that the Redmi 8A will come with a USB Type-C port, which isn't common in the affordable price segment.

The Redmi 8A is likely to be the model that surfaced on TENAA in the past. The TENAA listing highlighted that the phone has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display and an octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The TENAA listing also suggested that the Redmi 8A would come with a dual rear camera setup, including a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is also likely to measure 156.3x75.4x9.4mm and weigh 190 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

