Redmi 8A is set to launch in India on September 25, Xiaomi on Thursday revealed through a tweet posted from the Redmi India account. The new smartphone, which will be the newest entrant in the company's Redmi A series, is teased to sport a waterdrop-style display notch. The Redmi 8A is also expected to come as the successor to the Redmi 7A that was launched in the country back in May this year. Xiaomi hasn't yet announced any specifications of the Redmi 8A. However, the phone is expected to sport an HD+ display and come with a dual rear camera setup.

The official tweet posted by the Redmi India account on Thursday revealed the launch date of the Redmi 8A. The tweet also includes an image that confirms the waterdrop-style display notch on the handset along with thin bezels. Furthermore, it suggested the presence of a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi 8A.

Redmi 8A price in India (expected)

If we look at the existing Redmi A family, the Redmi 8A is expected to be the successor the Redmi 7A that was launched earlier this year. The smartphone is also likely to run the latest MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie. As for price, we can expect it to match the Redmi 7A's launch price, at Rs. 5,999.

Redmi 8A specifications (rumoured)

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the major specifications of the Redmi 8A. However, a TENAA listing supposedly associated with the Redmi 8A surfaced online with model number M1908C3IC, which was earlier speculated to be of the Redmi 8. The online listing detailed the hardware.

As per the TENAA listing, the Redmi 8A will feature a 6.217-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display and will be powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also appeared to have the dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The online listing also highlighted that the Redmi 8A could come with a 5,000mAh battery, which has also been suggested by the formal tweet. Moreover, the phone is likely to measure at 156.3x75.4x9.4mm and weigh 190 grams.

Alongside the TENAA listing, the Redmi 8A was purportedly spotted on Thailand certification site NBTC alongside the Redmi 8 just earlier this month. The handset featured on the NBTC site carried a model number M1908C3KG.