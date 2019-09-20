Redmi 8A is set to launch in India on September 25. But days ahead of its formal launch, the smartphone has received a microsite on Flipkart and an event page Xiaomi's Mi.com. The online listings showcase the Redmi 8A that is set to succeed the Redmi 7A with a bigger and fast-charging battery. The new handset also appears to sport a waterdrop-style display notch, which Xiaomi calls the Dot Notch panel. The Redmi 8A is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup and house an HD+ display.

The microsite on Flipkart reveals the "Aura wave grip" design of the Redmi 8A. The design is touted to offer a "great hand feel" and appears to look similar to what we saw on a TENAA listing in the past.

Apart from the design, the microsite on Flipkart gives a glimpse at the display of the Redmi 8A. The handset has a display notch with thin bezels on the sides and a thick chin. Moreover, the display panel is claimed to offer an "immersive viewing experience".

The Redmi 8A is also said to offer "spectacular selfies" through a camera sensor that sits on top of its waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is also teased to deliver a "smooth multitasking" experience and packs a "bigger" battery that supports a "fast charging" tech.

Xiaomi on Thursday confirmed the launch date of the Redmi 8A and suggested its 5,000mAh battery. In contrast, the Redmi 7A that was launched earlier this year includes a 4,000mAh battery.

Alongside the microsite featured on Flipkart, Xiaomi has created the dedicated event page on its Mi.com website. The event page includes all the details that are showcased on the Flipkart listing. Additionally, it has a "Notify Me" button to send alerts for the Redmi 8A launch.

Redmi 8A specifications (rumoured)

The online listings of the Redmi 8A aren't revealing any of its specifications. However, the details available on TENAA supposedly suggest some of the hardware details. These include a 6.217-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display and an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The listing on the TENAA site also suggested that the new Redmi phone would have the dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Further, the phone could measure at 156.3x75.4x9.4mm and weigh 190 grams.

