Redmi 8A Dual Goes on Open Sale in India, Again

Redmi 8A Dual is available purchase in India through an open sale. The new development comes days after Xiaomi conducted an open sale for the Redmi 8A Dual for three days until Tuesday, February 25. Launched earlier this month, the Redmi phone was initially available through limited-period sale rounds. The smartphone comes as an upgrade to the Redmi 8A and features an “Aura X Grip” design. It comes with a dual rear camera setup and has 32GB of onboard storage.

Redmi 8A Dual price in India, sale offers

The Redmi 8A Dual price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,999. Both models come in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White colours. Further, the open sale has been announced on the Mi.com website, though it is also live through Amazon. It is, however, unclear whether the phone is also available openly through Mi Home stores. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on that part and will update this space when the company responds.

Sale offers on the Redmi 8A Dual include an exchange discount of up to Rs. 6,600 through Amazon and five percent of instant discount for customers using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI options through Mi.com. Amazon also offers a no-cost EMI option for Redmi 8A Dual customers.

The Redmi 8A Dual was launched in India earlier this month and went on first sale through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores last week. The smartphone was also promised to soon be available through various retail stores and online marketplaces in the country.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8A Dual runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the Redmi 8A Dual that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has wireless FM radio. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging.

