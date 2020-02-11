Redmi 8A Dual has been launched in India as the company's latest affordable phone. The new Redmi phone, which comes as an upgrade to the Redmi 8A, comes with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone sports an “Aura X Grip” design that brings a mesh texture at the back panel and comes along with P2i nano coating. There is also a dual rear camera setup to deliver an upgraded experience over the original Redmi 8A. Further, it comes preloaded with VoLTE and VoWiFi support. The Redmi 8A Dual is designed to counter models such as the Realme C3 and Infinix Hot 8. Alongside the Redmi 8A Dual, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi-branded power banks.

Redmi 8A Dual price in India, launch offers

The Redmi 8A Dual price in India has been set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs. 6,999. Both variants come in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White colour options. The smartphone will go on sale starting February 18 through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Moreover, the phone will soon be available through various retail stores and online marketplaces.

To recall, the original Redmi 8A was launched in India in September with a starting price of Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option of the Redmi 8A, on the other hand, carried a price tag of Rs. 6,999.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications, features

The dual-SIM Redmi 8A Dual runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a Dot Notch (company speak for a waterdrop-style display notch) design and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is also a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The Redmi 8A Dual has the dual rear camera setup as the USP. The camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It supports AI Portrait mode and AI Scene detection mode.

For selfies, the Redmi 8A Dual flaunts an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The frontal sensor supports AI Selfie Portrait and AI Face unlock.

The Redmi 8A Dual has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also comes with wireless FM radio support.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi 8A Dual that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging. Besides, the phone measures 156.48x75.41x9.4mm and weighs 188 grams.

