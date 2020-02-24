Redmi 8A Dual, the latest Redmi-series smartphone by the Chinese brand, is available for purchase in India under a limited-period open sale. The open sale is live until the midnight of Tuesday, February 25. Launched earlier this month, the Redmi 8A Dual comes as an upgrade to the Redmi 8A. The smartphone features an “Aura X Grip” design and has a P2i nano coating for splash resistance. The Redmi 8A Dual also features a dual rear camera setup as well as includes wireless FM radio support. It also comes in two distinct configurations -- with 32GB of onboard storage.

Redmi 8A Dual price in India, sale offers

The Redmi 8A Dual price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 6,999. Both options are available in Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White colour shades. Moreover, the open sale is live through Amazon and Mi.com, as officially announced through the Redmi India Twitter account.

Our craftsmanship and the Aura Design philosophy moves up a notch with the Aura XGrip Design.#DeshKaDumdaarSmartphone #Redmi8ADual is now available on special sale till 25th Feb, midnight! Get yours from https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @amazonIN. pic.twitter.com/vRkIzEoiDO — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 23, 2020

Sale offers on the Redmi 8A Dual includes up to an exchange discount of up to Rs. 6,600 through Amazon and five percent of instant discount for customers using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI options through Mi.com. There is also a no-cost EMI option through Amazon.

To recall, the Redmi 8A Dual was launched in India earlier this month and went on first sale through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores last week. The smartphone is also promised to soon be available through various retail stores and online marketplaces in the country.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8A Dual runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display that sports a Dot Notch design (company speak for the waterdrop-style display notch) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display panel also features a 19:9 aspect ratio. Further, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the Redmi 8A Dual includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor.

For selfies, the Redmi 8A Dual packs an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front that supports AI Selfie Portrait and AI Face unlock features.

The Redmi 8A Dual comes with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging functionality.

