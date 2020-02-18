Technology News
Redmi 8A Dual to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications

Redmi 8A Dual comes in two variants - 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM - both of which have 32GB of inbuilt storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 February 2020 07:00 IST
Redmi 8A Dual goes on sale today via Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Amazon India

Highlights
  • Redmi 8A Dual goes on sale today at noon
  • It is available in three colours - Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White
  • The Redmi 8A Dual base model starts from Rs. 6,499

Redmi 8A Dual will be going on sale for the first time today at 12 noon. It is an upgraded version of the Redmi 8A and will be powered by a Snapdragon 439 SoC, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for the base model. You get a massive 5,000mAh battery which should last you an entire day without any issues. The phone comes with a mesh texture on the back with P2i nano coating for extra grip, which Redmi calls the “Aura X Grip”. It is available in three colours namely, Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White.

Redmi 8A Dual price and availability

The base model of the Redmi 8ADual which comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 6,499 in India. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option is priced at Rs. 6,999. The phone will be available via Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Amazon for now but will soon head to retail stores and other online vendors as well. In terms of launch offers, buyers will get 5 percent instant discount if buying using an ICICI Bank credit card EMI transaction on Mi.com. As we mentioned, it will go on sale for the first time in India today, at 12pm IST.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual has a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and is protected by Gorilla Glass. The octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor found in the Redmi 8A Dual has four cores clocked at 1.95GHz and the remaining four cores clocked slightly lower at 1.45GHz. There are two variants of the phone, one with 2GB RAM and the other with 3GB RAM, both of which come with 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded to 512GB with a Micro-SD card. All this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

For optics, you get a dual rear camera set-up with the primary sensor being 13 megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 micron. The other is a 2 megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75 micron pixel size. The front camera has an 8 megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size.

Talking about connectivity, the Redmi 8A Dual supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.20, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a USB Type-C port for charging, GPS, and Wi-Fi Direct.

Comments

