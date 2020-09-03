Technology News
Redmi 8A Dual Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India, Users Report

Redmi 8A Dual update has the build number V11.0.1.0.QCQINXM.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 September 2020 15:54 IST
Redmi 8A Dual Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India, Users Report

Redmi 8A Dual update is rolling out to a handful of users

Highlights
  • Redmi 8A Dual is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC
  • The phone’s latest update does not bump version to MIUI 12
  • Redmi 8A Dual is priced in India starting at Rs. 7,499

Redmi 8A Dual is now receiving the Android 10 update in India, users are reporting. The smartphone is eligible for MIUI 12 update, but first Xiaomi is updating it to Android 10, before releasing its latest custom Android ROM. The Redmi 8A Dual was launched with Android 9 Pie based on MIUI 11. This latest update is still based on MIUI 11, but the version gets upgraded to Android 10. The Redmi 8A Dual was launched in February and has since then received multiple price hikes due to GST revisions and supply chain disruptions.

While Xiaomi has not officially mentioned a rollout, Redmi 8A Dual on Telegram and Twitter to share screenshots of having received the Android 10 based MIUI 11 update in India. The update comes with build number MIUI V11.0.1.0.QCQINXM and is only rolling out for a handful of users for now. We've reached out to Xiaomi for clarification on the rollout, and will update this space when we hear back. For those who haven't received a notification for the update, can keep checking manually in Settings to see if the update has arrived for them or not. It is also recommended that all users backup their data before updating to Android 10. Ensure that your battery is charged up to 80 percent and that sufficient storage is available for seamless installation.

Currently, the Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, Rs. 8,299 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, and Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone comes in Sea Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Grey options. It is on sale via Amazon India and Mi.com. Key specifications of the phone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, a dual rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charge.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi 8A Dual update, Redmi, Android 10, Xiaomi
Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift 5 With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and Acer Spin 7 With Snapdragon 8cx 5G SoC Launched

