Redmi 8A Dual Gets 64GB Storage Variant in India, Sale Starts From June 15

Redmi 8A Dual 64GB storage variant price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 June 2020 14:45 IST


Redmi 8A Dual was launched in February as an upgrade to Redmi 8A

  • Redmi 8A Dual 64GB variant comes alongside its 32GB storage options
  • The phone features dual rear cameras
  • Redmi 8A Dual is available in three colour options

Redmi 8A Dual has been launched in a new variant with 64GB of onboard storage. The latest model sits alongside the existing Redmi 8A Dual options that come in 32GB storage and 2GB as well as 3GB RAM options. To recall, the Redmi 8A Dual comes with an “Aura X Grip” design that has a mesh texture at the back and includes a P2i nano coating. The Redmi 8A Dual also comes with a dual rear camera setup and features a waterdrop-style display notch. It competes against the Realme C3 and Infinix Hot 8. However, the new model will also face some competition with the Realme Narzo 10A in the same price segment.

Redmi 8A Dual price in India, availability details

The Redmi 8A Dual price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the new 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The variant will be available for purchase starting Monday, June 15, through Amazon, Mi.com, and various retail outlets in the country. In addition to the new option, the Redmi 8A Dual is available in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option at Rs. 7,499, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,999.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A Dual in February as an upgrade to the Redmi 8A. Moreover, the phone comes in three distinct colour options, namely Midnight Grey, Sea Blue, and Sky White.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8A Dual runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 11 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. There is the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage part, the Redmi 8A Dual offers 32GB and 64GB of storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also includes an array of sensors that comprises an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Redmi 8A Dual packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and reverse charging. The phone weighs 188 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

