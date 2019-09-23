Technology News
loading
Redmi 8A to Come With USB Type-C Port and Fast Charging, Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain Teases

Redmi 8A will be launched in India on September 25.

Updated: 23 September 2019 18:48 IST
Redmi 8A is the successor to the Rs. 5,999 Redmi 7A

Highlights
  • Redmi 8A is the next affordable smartphone from Xiaomi
  • A new teaser reveals that it will have a USB Type-C port, fast charging
  • The new Xiaomi phone is set to be launched on September 25

Xiaomi has established a name for itself in the affordable smartphone market, and its devices are known to feature specifications and features that defy the pricing. One of its most popular smartphone lineup is the Redmi series. The company is now set to launch its latest affordable smartphone, the Redmi 8A, on September 25. A new teaser from Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has revealed that the smartphone will come with a USB Type-C port, along with support for fast charging. The teaser also offers the first official glimpse of the phone.

The tweet by Jain states that the Redmi 8A will be coming with a USB Type-C port that is unusual for the budget segment. While more expensive smartphones have been going the USB Type-C way for some time now, affordable devices still largely use the dated Micro-USB port. The phone will also come with fast charging support, which is another feature typically unseen on budget smartphones.

While no other new details about the device have been revealed, Jain is seen showing off the back of the smartphone in the same tweet. The image shows the blue colour variant, along with the single-camera setup and LED flash of the phone.

Thanks to previous teasers and the official launch invite, we already know the Redmi 8A will come with a notched display. An earlier teaser tweet from the company also indicated that the smartphone could come with a 5,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 8A is expected to be the successor the Redmi 7A that was launched earlier this year. The smartphone is also likely to run the latest MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie. We can expect it to match the Redmi 7A's launch price, at Rs. 5,999.

Comments

Xiaomi, Redmi 8a, Manu Kumar Jain
Ali Pardiwala

