Redmi 8 Render Leaked, Specifications Claimed to Include Snapdragon 439 SoC

Redmi 8 is said to come in a plastic build with four distinct colour options.

By | Updated: 1 October 2019 18:28 IST
Xiaomi may soon unveil the Redmi 8

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 leaked render shows a thick chin with Redmi branding
  • The phone is claimed to run Android Pie with MIUI 10
  • It would come with a camera bump

Redmi 8 render showcasing its front back and sides has surfaced online. The leaked render suggests that Xiaomi would retain some good things from the recently launched Redmi 8A, including a USB Type-C port and a new display with a waterdrop-style notch design. Some specifications of the Redmi 8 have been leaked in addition to the render. The phone is claimed to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and four new colour options. Earlier developments have suggested that the Redmi 8 would have up to 8GB of RAM.

Xiaomi-focussed tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the render of the Redmi 8 through his Twitter account. The render shows the new Redmi phone with the waterdrop-style display notch. At the back, there is a capsule-shaped camera setup with two sensors. The back panel of the phone also appears to have a traditional fingerprint sensor and the Redmi branding.

redmi 8 render twitter sudhanshu ambhore Redmi 8

Redmi 8 leaked render showcases its design from all sides
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

 

The bottom of the smartphone, as seen in the render, has a single speaker grille alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack, primary microphone, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also appears to have a slight camera bump. Similar to the Redmi 8A, there is a chin at the front with a Redmi logo.

Redmi 8 specifications (rumoured)

On the specifications front, the tipster claims that the Redmi 8 will run Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top and come in four different colour options, namely Ash, Blue, Green, and Red. The handset is also claimed to have a plastic body and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is there on both the Redmi 8A and Redmi 7A.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any details around the Redmi 8. Nevertheless, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain did tease the new model during the launch live stream of the Redmi 8A last week. The phone also supposedly surfaced on TENAA and Thailand's NBTC certification sites in the recent past to hint at its imminent launch.

Display6.20-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
