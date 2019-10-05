Redmi 8 will debut in India with a primary Sony sensor and offer camera features such as edge detection and skin tone mapping, Xiaomi has revealed through a microsite on Mi.com. The new development comes days after Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain confirmed the launch of the Redmi 8 in the country. Earlier teasers of the smartphone have suggested its battery pack would have more than 4,000mAh capacity. Furthermore, some specifications of the Redmi 8 recently surfaced on Google Play console.

The dual rear camera setup of the Redmi 8 was confirmed through a teaser image earlier this week. However, Xiaomi through the microsite on Mi.com has now highlighted that it will contain a primary Sony sensor. The smartphone is also claimed to come with the "industry-leading" edge detection and skin tone mapping.

Xiaomi has also touted that the Redmi 8 will come with the "most updated battery setup." The phone also appears to have a waterdrop-style display panel and come with an "Aura Mirror Design" at the back. Moreover, it seems to have a gradient finish, too.

The microsite on Mi.com also mentions that the Redmi 8 will come with a splash-resistant build.

The Redmi 8 launch in India scheduled for Wednesday, October 9. However, a render image purportedly showcasing the design of the smartphone surfaced earlier this week.

Redmi 8 price in India (expected)

The Redmi 8 price in India is yet to be announced. Nevertheless, it is expected to be around the launch price of the Redmi 7 that debuted at Rs. 7,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Redmi 8 specifications (rumoured)

Xiaomi hasn't revealed the specifications of the Redmi 8. However, a purported Google Play console listing supposedly mentioned some hardware details. These include an HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 320ppi of pixel density, 3GB RAM, and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The smartphone is also speculated to run Android Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top and come in four distinct colour options, namely Ash, Blue, Green, and Red.