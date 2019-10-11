Redmi 8 is set to go on sale in India at midnight tonight. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 8 as the successor to the Redmi 7 earlier this week. The new Redmi phone comes with an "Aura Mirror Design" at the back and includes a 5,000mAh battery to offer an upgraded package over the Redmi 7. However, there are some similarities with the predecessor as well. The Redmi 8 has a waterdrop-style display notch and features a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone also runs Android Pie with the company's proprietary MIUI 10 on top.

Redmi 8 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi 8 price is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. As an introductory offer, the company is offering the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration of the Redmi 8 at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999. The offer applies to the first five million buyers and the company won't be selling the 3GB RAM variant until the offer is available. Moreover, the phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 7: What's New and Different?

Xiaomi is conducting the Redmi 8 sale at 12:01am through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Sale offers on the phone include a 10 percent instant cashback for customers using an SBI card. There are also various no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

Redmi 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Dot Notch display with an 19:9 aspect ratio and 270ppi pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 8 has the dual rear camera setup that comprises a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera setup supports features such as AI Portrait mode and AI Scene Detection. The phone also houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 8A: Price in India, Specifications Compared

The Redmi 8 has 32GB and 64GB of eMMC v5.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared, wireless FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Xiaomi has provided the 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech (10W charger in the box). Besides, the phone measures 156.48x75.41x9.4mm and weighs 188 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.