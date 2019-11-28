Technology News
Redmi 8 Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi 8 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option as a part of an introductory offer.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 08:52 IST
Redmi 8 is a successor to the Redmi 7 and it packs a number of improvements

  • Redmi 8 will be available for purchase in 4 colour options
  • Xiaomi launched Redmi 8 early last month
  • Redmi 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC

Redmi 8 is set to be available for purchase in India today. The new sale round for the Redmi phone will take place via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. A successor to the popular budget smartphone -- Redmi 7, the Redmi 8 comes with up to 4GB of RAM and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Other key highlights of the Redmi 8 include HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, and dual rear camera setup. The smartphone also comes with a waterdrop-style notch and sports a gradient back finish that Xiaomi calls "Aura Mirror" design.

Redmi 8 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi 8 price is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999. However, for the first five million units, Xiaomi is offering only the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model that is available with an introductory price of Rs. 7,999. The latest sale round for the Redmi 8 will begin at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The phone will be available in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Redmi 8 Review

 

Sale offers on the Redmi 8 include a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards and five percent cashback on EMI transactions when using SBI credit cards. Both cashback offers are available through Flipkart. Further, there are no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 667 a month.

To recall, the Redmi 8 was launched in India early last month. The smartphone is designed as the successor to the Redmi 7.

Redmi 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Redmi 8 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary image sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.

The Redmi 8 has up to 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Xiaomi has provided the 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi 8 that supports 18W fast charging. There is a 10W charger bundled with the phone, though.

Further reading: Redmi 8 price in India, Redmi 8 specifications, Redmi 8, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Amazon Said to Have Built a More Powerful Data Centre Chip
Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in the Milky Way
