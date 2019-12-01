Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 8 Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi 8 Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi 8 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999, and the smartphone is available as the successor to Redmi 7.

By | Updated: 1 December 2019 07:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 8 Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi 8 comes with an HD+ display

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 was launched in India early last month
  • Xiaomi phone comes in two different variants
  • Redmi 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC

Redmi 8 will be available for purchase in India today. The budget phone will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. As the successor to the Redmi 7, the Redmi 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery and offers up to 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 8 also houses an HD+ display and sports a dual rear camera setup. Xiaomi has also provided an all-new design that it calls "Aura Mirror" --- along with a gradient finish. The Redmi phone competes against the likes of Realme 3i, Infinix S4, and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Redmi 8 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi 8 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. However, Xiaomi is offering only the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999 for the first five million units. The phone comes in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase at 12pm (IST) through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi 8 Review

 

Sale offers on the Redmi 8 consist of a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards and five percent cashback on EMI transactions when using SBI credit cards. Both cashback offers apply to purchases made through Flipkart. Moreover, there are no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 667 a month.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 as its newest budget smartphone in India back in early last month.

Redmi 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Furthermore, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.

Xiaomi has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage on the Redmi 8 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor available at the back.

The Redmi 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, the phone comes bundled with a 10W charger.

Redmi 8

Redmi 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • USB Type-C port, wireless FM radio
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Poor camera quality in low light
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review
Display6.22-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 8 price in India, Redmi 8 specifications, Redmi 8, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy A11, Samsung Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications Leak Tips Storage, Model Numbers
Redmi 8 Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  3. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  4. Vivo U20 vs Redmi Note 8 Compared: Price, Performance, Cameras, and More
  5. Realme 5s Will Next Go on Sale in India via Flipkart Tomorrow
  6. DxOMark Reveals Best Smartphone Cameras of 2019: Here Are the Winners
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Tipped to Pack 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  8. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  9. Huawei Nova 6 5G Official Listing Reveals Storage Variants, Colour Options
  10. Vivo V17 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 8 Goes on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Huawei Nova 6 5G Official Listing Reveals Storage Variants, Colour Options Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Tipped to Pack 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 12-Megapixel Wide-Angle Rear Shooter
  4. Facebook Adds Disclaimer to a User’s Post Under Singapore Fake News Law
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x, Vivo S1, More to Get Discounts During Flipkart Big Shopping Days, Vivo Carnival Sales
  6. Realme 5s Next Sale Set for December 2 via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo A9 2020 Vanilla Mint Edition Teased to Launch in India Soon: All You Need to Know
  8. US Said to Weigh New Regulations to Further Restrict Huawei Suppliers
  9. Elon Musk Defamation Trial Over 'Pedo Guy' Tweet Is Narrowed
  10. Apple AirPods Help Earbuds’ Chinese Manufacturer Become Asia’s Top Stock in 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.