Redmi 8 will be available for purchase in India today. The budget phone will go on sale through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. As the successor to the Redmi 7, the Redmi 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery and offers up to 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 8 also houses an HD+ display and sports a dual rear camera setup. Xiaomi has also provided an all-new design that it calls "Aura Mirror" --- along with a gradient finish. The Redmi phone competes against the likes of Realme 3i, Infinix S4, and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Redmi 8 price in India, sale offers

The Redmi 8 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. However, Xiaomi is offering only the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999 for the first five million units. The phone comes in Emerald Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase at 12pm (IST) through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Redmi 8 Review

Sale offers on the Redmi 8 consist of a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards and five percent cashback on EMI transactions when using SBI credit cards. Both cashback offers apply to purchases made through Flipkart. Moreover, there are no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 667 a month.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8 as its newest budget smartphone in India back in early last month.

Redmi 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Furthermore, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.

Xiaomi has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage on the Redmi 8 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor available at the back.

The Redmi 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, the phone comes bundled with a 10W charger.