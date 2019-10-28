Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 8 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi 8 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi 8 price is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, as a part of a promotional offer.

By | Updated: 28 October 2019 06:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 8 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications

Redmi 8 will be offered in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colours

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 is powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC
  • The phone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery
  • The Xiaomi phone also packs a rear fingerprint sensor

Redmi 8 is all set go on sale once again via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores today. The Xiaomi phone was launched in the country earlier this month and has since gone on sale a few times until now. The key highlights of Redmi 8 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, rear fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup. It seems Xiaomi is yet to sell the first 5 million units of the phone, so, today's sale will only offer the 4GB RAM variant of the phone.

Redmi 8 price in India, sale offers

Redmi 8 4GB RAM variant will be sold at just Rs. 7,999 as a part of a promotion offer that will run until the company sells the first 5 million units of the phone in the country. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Today's Redmi 8 sale will start at 12pm (noon) and the phone will be offered via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. There is still no word on when the company plans to open sales via third-party offline retailers.

In terms of the sale offers, Mi.com is offering 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank debit cards. Flipkart will offer 5 percent cashback on paying with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card or Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Redmi 8 review

Redmi 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, there is a 5,000mAh battery on board that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Redmi 8 pack a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. Among other specifications, you will get 64GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), a USB Type-C port and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 8

Redmi 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • USB Type-C port, wireless FM radio
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Poor camera quality in low light
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review
Display6.22-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 8, Redmi 8 price in India, Redmi 8 specifications, Xiaomi
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro Allegedly Certified in Thailand, Expected to Launch Soon
Flipkart Festive Bonanza Sale: Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy A50, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Others Get Discounts, Offers
Redmi 8 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Donald Trump Calls Out Apple CEO Tim Cook for Removing iPhone Home Button
  2. Leaked: Google CEO Concedes Company Is ‘Struggling’ With Transparency
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  4. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  5. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro Allegedly Certified Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M40: Our Pick?
  7. iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+: Which Is the Best Camera Phone You Can Buy?
  8. Nokia 7.2 Review
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales End Tonight: All the Best Offers Available Right Now
  10. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 8 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Facebook Builds AI Tool to Fool Facial Recognition Systems: Report
  3. Flipkart Festive Bonanza Sale: Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy A50, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Others Get Discounts, Offers
  4. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro Allegedly Certified in Thailand, Expected to Launch Soon
  5. Realme C2 Starts Receiving a New Update With Dark Mode, October Security Patch, More in India
  6. Netflix for Android Spotted With Variable Playback Speed Option in New Test
  7. Donald Trump Calls Out Apple CEO Tim Cook for Removing iPhone Home Button
  8. Mi Pay UPI-Based Payments App Now Available via Google Play for Non-Xiaomi Phones
  9. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in Leaked Video, Says Company Is 'Genuinely Struggling' With Employee Trust
  10. BSNL Offers Free Unlimited Voice Calling Benefits to Landline, Broadband Customers on Diwali
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.