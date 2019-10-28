Redmi 8 is all set go on sale once again via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores today. The Xiaomi phone was launched in the country earlier this month and has since gone on sale a few times until now. The key highlights of Redmi 8 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, rear fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera setup. It seems Xiaomi is yet to sell the first 5 million units of the phone, so, today's sale will only offer the 4GB RAM variant of the phone.

Redmi 8 price in India, sale offers

Redmi 8 4GB RAM variant will be sold at just Rs. 7,999 as a part of a promotion offer that will run until the company sells the first 5 million units of the phone in the country. The phone comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Today's Redmi 8 sale will start at 12pm (noon) and the phone will be offered via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. There is still no word on when the company plans to open sales via third-party offline retailers.

In terms of the sale offers, Mi.com is offering 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank debit cards. Flipkart will offer 5 percent cashback on paying with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card or Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Redmi 8 review

Redmi 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 and comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, there is a 5,000mAh battery on board that supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Redmi 8 pack a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. Among other specifications, you will get 64GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot (up to 512GB), a USB Type-C port and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

