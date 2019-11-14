Redmi 8 will be made available to buy today in its weekly flash sale via Flipkart and Mi.com. The budget smartphone was launched last month in the country, and features a massive 5,000mAh battery as its biggest highlight. The Redmi 8 also bears a dual rear camera setup, and the company's 'Aura Mirror' design. Read on for more details about the Redmi 8 sale today, including its price in India, specifications.

Redmi 8 price in India, sale timing

The Redmi 8 is priced starting at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. However, for the first 5 million units, only the 4GB + 64GB storage variant will be made available at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999.

The sale will start at 12pm IST, via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The Redmi 8 will be in Emeral Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants. To recall, the Redmi 8 was launched by Xiaomi in India early last month.

Redmi 8 specifications

The Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5; a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC; up to 4GB of RAM; a dual rear camera setup (12-megapixel + 2-megapixel); an 8-megapixel front camera; up to 64GB of storage expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB); the standard bunch of connectivity options including a USB Type-C port; a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (though the phone ships with a 10W charger).

