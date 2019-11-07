Xiaomi's entry-level Redmi 8 will again go on sale in India later today via Flipkart. Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores across the country. The Redmi 8 draws power from the Snapdragon 439 SoC and features dual rear cameras. The phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, which is quite impressive for a phone in this price bracket. The Redmi 8's dual rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel main snapper that employs the Sony IMX363 sensor. Read on to find the pricing details and sale offers on the Redmi 8 when it goes on sale later today.

Redmi 8 price in India, offers

The Redmi 8 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. However, the Redmi 8's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is still listed on the Xiaomi India website and Flipkart at Rs. 7,999, which means the company is yet to sell five million units of the phone. To recall, Xiaomi announced that the first five million units of the phone's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999.

The Redmi 8 comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Sale offers on the phone include 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank debit cards on Mi.com. Flipkart, on the other hand, will offer no-cost EMI and 5 percent unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders. The phone's sale will kick off at 12pm (noon) in India.

Redmi 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 boots Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. Redmi 8 packs a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, assisted by a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The phone offers 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared, wireless FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi 8 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone relies on a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.