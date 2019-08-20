Technology News
Redmi 8, Redmi 8 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped by US FCC Listing

The phones are seen to sport quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-shaped notch.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 13:18 IST
Redmi 8, Redmi 8 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped by US FCC Listing

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Redmi 8 and Redmi 8 Pro have received FCC certification

Highlights
  • FCC has listed M1908C3JG and M1908C3JH phones
  • The phones have a rear fingerprint sensor at the back
  • The quad camera setup is aligned vertically at the back

Redmi 8 and Redmi 8 Pro are thought to have been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US. The listing reveals images and specifications of the two phones, and the certification hints that the launch may be near. The US FCC document lists the two phones with model numbers M1908C3JG and M1908C3JH respectively. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has also been spotted in live images with triple rear camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a gradient panel finish.

FCC listings with model numbers M1908C3JG and M1908C3JH are speculated to be the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8 Pro phones, and feature images. The two phones are seen to be equipped with a quad camera setup, and a waterdrop-style notch. The bottom of the display has a slight chin with the Redmi logo embossed on it. The back panel has a gradient finish with light blue and purple shading. The quad camera setup on the phones are aligned vertically and placed on the top-left corner of the screen. The fingerprint sensor is also placed on the back on the phone. Volume rockers and power button are placed on the right edge of the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8 Pro.

As for specifications, both the phones are listed to sport a 6.1-inch display measured diagonally (166mm) and the dimensions are at 158.29x75.3mm. The phones are listed to come in two RAM + storage options – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage models. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB Type-C port. The phones' listings were first spotted by Nashville Chatter Class.

The new Redmi 8 photos refute the images leaked by TENAA a while earlier, as they seem to suggest a dual rear camera setup at the back. The TENAA phone is now rumoured to be of the Redmi 8A, and not the Redmi 8. As per the listing, the phone is tipped to sport a 6.217-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT display, octa-core SoC, up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage options, microSD card support, and dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, measure at 156.3x75.4x9.4mm, and weigh 190 grams.

Redmi 8, Redmi 8 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped by US FCC Listing
