Redmi 8 Price in India Hiked Yet Again, Now Comes at Rs. 9,799

Redmi 8 price in India has been revised to Rs. 9,799 from Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 July 2020 14:51 IST
Redmi 8 was launched in India in October last year with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 price hike follows a previous revision that arrived last month
  • The phone is available for purchase with the new pricing
  • Redmi 8 presently has just one storage option to choose

Redmi 8 price in India has been increased to Rs. 9,799, Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360. The revision follows a previous price hike that took place just early last month. To recall, the Redmi 8 was launched in the country in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option debuted at Rs. 8,999. The phone offers a dual rear camera setup and comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. The Redmi 8 also features an “Aura Mirror Design” at the back and has three distinct colour options to choose from.

Redmi 8 price in India

The Redmi 8 price in India has been revised to Rs. 9,799 from Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This shows a Rs. 300 increase from the earlier price hike that was silently brought in June. Xiaomi confirmed to Gadgets 360 about the revision. However, it didn't provide any details on the reason for the hike despite the fact that the phone was launched nearly nine months back and has already received a couple of increments in its price.

The new pricing is reflecting on both Mi.com and Flipkart. Furthermore, it is also applicable through offline retailers.

Mobile phone-focussed blog 91Mobiles first reported about the latest price hike of the Redmi 8.

It is important to highlight that while the Redmi 8 arrived in two different variants, Xiaomi quietly discontinued the base model with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. Thus, the market has only the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option available for purchase at this moment.

Redmi 8 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 8 runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. It also reportedly started receiving an update to Android 10 along with MIUI 11. The phone has a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 8 has the dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.

The Redmi 8 has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared, wireless FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi 8

Redmi 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • USB Type-C port, wireless FM radio
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Poor camera quality in low light
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 8 review
Display 6.22-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 8 price in India, Redmi 8 specifications, Redmi 8, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Supplier Foxconn Says Indian Customs Clearing Procedures Have Been Resolved

Read in: हिंदी
 
 

