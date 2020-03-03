Technology News
loading

Redmi 8 Starts Receiving New MIUI 11 Update With Camera and Battery Improvements

The Redmi 8 update is rolling out over-the-air and will reach all Redmi 8 users over the next few days.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 3 March 2020 17:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 8 Starts Receiving New MIUI 11 Update With Camera and Battery Improvements

Photo Credit: Twitter/ MIUI

Redmi 8 update will optimise camera and battery functions

Highlights
  • Redmi 8 is receiving a new software update in India
  • The update is available over-the-air
  • Xiaomi originally rolled out this update last month

Xiaomi on Tuesday started rolling out the latest MIUI 11 update on its Redmi 8 smartphone, in a bid to improve the smartphone's battery and camera performance. The update is now available to the Indian users. It is rolling out over-the-air and will reach all users over the next few days. Like all updates, Xiaomi will release it in batches. The company shared the news of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM V11.0.7.0 rollout on Twitter.

"Mi fans, an update that makes the performance champion ready for more #BatteryCameraAction," the MIUI team announced on Twitter.

Apart from mentioning that the update include battery and camera performance enhancements, the company hasn't shared any other details. Even the update size is unknown. The company last month started releasing the same update to a limited set of consumers, but now it has finally started the expanded roll out. If you haven't already received the update on your Redmi 8, you will see if over the next few days.

As it is an over-the-air update rollout, you will automatically receive a notification on your phone once it is ready for you. To manually look for the update, head over to Settings > About phone > Download updates.

To recall, the first version of MIUI 11 was rolled out in Redmi Note 8 last year, which was said to have a minimalistic design along with features including Dark Mode, Always On display functionality, Dynamic Clock on the lock screen etc. The MIUI update was later rolled out on Redmi 8 in November 2019, a month after its initial launch.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is reportedly is testing a new feature, called 'App Behavior Records' that will send a notification when an app performs suspicious actions. However, the feature is under testing phase and it's unclear whether it will be rolled in MIUI 11.

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Full-HD+ screen
  • Bad
  • Not great for gaming
  • Camera quality and UI could be improved
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI, MIUI 11, MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM V11.0.7.0
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Global Smartphone Sales Fell Marginally in Q4 and Full Year 2019: Gartner
PM Modi to 'Give Away' His Social Media Accounts to Inspiring Women on Women's Day

Related Stories

Redmi 8 Starts Receiving New MIUI 11 Update With Camera and Battery Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hyderabad Techie With Coronavirus Came in Contact With at Least 80 People
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch in India on March 12: What You Need to Know
  3. Realme 3 Pro Gets VoWiFi on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  4. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  5. Oppo Watch Will Launch Alongside Find X2 Smartphone on March 6
  6. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launching in India on March 6
  9. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
  10. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Watch Teaser Images Reveal a 1.91-Inch Display With 100 Percent DCI-P3 Coverage
  2. Google Cloud Next, Microsoft MVP Summits Cancelled Over Coronavirus - Now Digital First Events
  3. Facebook Messenger for iOS Gets a Major Overhaul, Promises to Be Smaller and More Responsive
  4. Redmi 8 Starts Receiving New MIUI 11 Update With Camera and Battery Improvements
  5. Huawei Search Engine Being Tested in the UAE as Replacement for Google Search: Reports
  6. PM Modi to 'Give Away' His Social Media Accounts to Inspiring Women on Women's Day
  7. Global Smartphone Sales Fell Marginally in Q4 and Full Year 2019: Gartner
  8. DoT Said to Write Fresh Letters to Telcos Questioning Them on AGR Dues Discrepancy
  9. Google Search Trends in India on March 3, 2020, Explained: From Coronavirus to Nirbhaya Case
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Secure Their Chat Backups With Passwords
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.